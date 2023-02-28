Tata AIA enhances its web presence to reach out to Bharat

Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has launched its very first Hindi website. With this initiative, Tata AIA aims to enhance its virtual footprint across Bharat, and provide consumers with a website that conveys the benefits of life insurance solutions in their preferred language.

Tata AIA's Hindi interface (https://www.tataaia.com/hi-in/homepage.html) is a comprehensive website providing information about the company, its solutions, content in the form of blogs etc. It also empowers consumers to make premium payments, complete purchase of products, and have their queries resolved conveniently from the comfort of their homes, simply at the click of a button.

To ensure that the content is translated in the correct manner while being easily understood by people at large, the company adopted a two-step approach while developing the Hindi website. The content was first translated using an AI engine followed by a complete review by human experts.

Commenting on the occasion, Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Tata AIA, said, "India's Internet usage base has grown exponentially in the last few years with the surge in smart phone usage. Our in-house research highlights the growing preference among Indians for consuming content in vernacular language. This inspired us to create a Hindi version of our website that is desi in spirit while offering our consumers the right experience, ease, and convenience powered by the latest web technologies. For us, this is yet another step in our endeavour to connect with Bharat in the true sense".

A 2021 report by Google1 estimates the number of Internet users in Indian languages to reach 536 million in four years. As Hindi becomes an increasingly popular language for accessing the Internet, having a Hindi interface is vital to strengthening consumer relationships.

Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2021-22, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was USD 128 billion (Rs 9.6 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 935,000 people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of USD 311 billion (Rs 23.6 trillion) as on March 31, 2022.

Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics.

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively 'AIA' or the 'Group') comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of USD 302 billion as of 30 June 2022.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 40 million individual policies and over 17 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code '1299' with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: 'AAGIY').

