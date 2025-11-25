Tata AIA Introduces Param Raksha Life Pro+ with Advanced Features for Comprehensive Protection

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's renowned life insurers, presents Param Raksha Life Pro+, a comprehensive life and wealth solution. Designed for today's customers, the plan addresses the evolving life protection and investment needs of individuals. It also includes valuable incentives for wellness. Param Raksha Life Pro+ combines life coverage with market-linked returns. This combination offers a dual benefit structure. It secures the future while offering potential wealth growth.

Key Highlights of Param Raksha Life Pro+

Market-linked Wealth Creation: Invest in a wide range of Tata AIA Funds (Equity, Debt, Balanced) to grow your wealth based on your risk appetite.

Unlimited Free Fund Switching: Flexibility to switch between funds at no additional cost, anytime during the policy term.

Comprehensive Life Cover: Get financial protection to secure your family with a high sum assured in case of unfortunate demise.

Terminal Illness Cover: Advance payout of 10% of sum assured on diagnosis of a terminal illness with term booster

Accidental Disability Cover: Comprehensive cover in case of disability due to an accident

Accidental Death Cover: Comprehensive cover in case of death due to an accident

Param Raksha Life Pro+, a well-designed life insurance plan, which ensures comprehensive financial protection. It ensures that the policyholder's family is safeguarded. The plan includes a substantial life cover benefit. This cover provides a crucial lump sum payment. This is paid if the life insured passes away during the policy term.

This lump sum amount helps families immediately replace lost income. It ensures that they can maintain their current quality of life. The funds can also help settle outstanding debts or loans. This vital benefit ensures the family's long-term financial stability remains secure.

In addition to life cover, the plan also includes accidental disability protection. A lump sum is payable if a total and permanent disability occurs. This financial aid can help cover costs such as long-term care. It may also assist with recovery expenses or loss of income.

A special feature is the Terminal Illness benefit. This benefit pays out a portion of the death sum assured early. This occurs upon the diagnosis of a specified terminal illness. This early payment offers critical financial support and helps reduce immediate family medical costs during a difficult time, much like the flexibility offered by comprehensive term insurance products. This payment helps bring down the financial burden when it is needed most.

Policyholders can select from various limited premium payment terms. Payment terms may start as low as five years. This flexibility helps align payments with the customer's earnings.

The maximum maturity age for life cover is up to 100 years of age. Entry is allowed for individuals between 18 and 65 years. This makes the plan accessible to a wide customer base. It serves young professionals and middle-aged individuals planning long-term security.

The investment component of the plan is linked to market performance. Premiums paid toward the investment portion are allocated to funds professionally managed by Tata AIA Life Insurance. This offers policyholders the opportunity to build wealth over time. Depending on the fund's selection and market performance, this component can generate potential returns and help meet future financial goals like retirement or a child's education.

The premiums paid towards this policy may qualify for tax deductions. The tax benefits will be applicable as per the prevailing tax laws. Customers should consult a tax advisor on the latest benefit rules.

All these benefits together make Param Raksha Life Pro+ a comprehensive offering. It provides protection in the event of an unforeseen incident. It also offers wealth generation potential. The added wellness incentives encourage customers to maintain good health.

Param Raksha Life Pro+ is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-Participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN: 110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested. This benefit illustration is the arithmetic combination and chronological listing of combined benefits of individual products. The customer is advised to refer the detailed sales brochure of respective individual products mentioned herein before concluding sale.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR (3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR (4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings, and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

