Tata AIA Partners with India's Best-Known Comedians to Underline the Importance of Insurance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India's leading Life Insurance Companies, unveiled a campaign featuring Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian, two of India's foremost stand-up comedians. With their trademark brand of intelligent and subtle humour, the duo educates consumers about the importance and key benefits to avail when it comes to life insurance solutions. They also convey effectively on how Tata AIA Term insurance plans can protect consumers to enable them to lead a fikar-free life.

Many consumers are aware of term insurance as a means to financial security, however, many fail to take full advantage of such solutions, being unaware of the benefits, e.g. 40+ critical illness coverage or whole life cover (up to 100 years). Some consumers believe that term insurance goes waste if the policyholder survives the policy period. What they don't know is that some term insurance plans, including Tata AIA, return more than 100% of premium paid, when a policyholder survives the term insurance coverage period. Further, consumers are often poorly advised on how much coverage they need, to protect themselves and their loved ones ending up with inadequate coverage (<10X of their annual income).

Tata AIA's new campaign focuses on these less-known facts, highlighting them in a humorous way. It thus breaks away from the traditional insurance communication that is serious and dry. Instead, the brand communicates the message in an educational and entertaining way.

Commenting on the campaign, Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, "At Tata AIA, we are committed to empower consumers and equip them with the right financial advice and insurance solutions. To communicate these important aspects, we thought of going unconventional and partnered with Atul Khatri and Kenny Sebastian, two outstanding names in the stand-up comedy world. We are sure that our campaign and consumer-centric life insurance solutions will enable our consumers to be 'har waqt ke liye taiyaar' and lead a 'fikar-free' life."

The task of creating the campaign was entrusted to the digital marketing and advertising agency, Admatazz. Sharing his experience Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist, said, "We had an absolute blast conceptualising and executing this campaign. The brief was very clear and based on strong insights. We had to unlearn a lot of advertising for this campaign as the films had to be as native as possible. It's exciting to see a life insurance brand take a not-so-serious route in India and we are even more excited to be playing a part in it."

Protection focused products such as Term insurance go a long way in financially securing one's loved ones in the absence of the chief bread earner. In the Retail protection segment, Tata AIA has continued to strengthen its leadership position. The Company registered a market share of 28% in retail sum assured amongst private insurers for the third quarter ending December 2023, making it the #1 in this category.

Further Tata AIA has been able to gain continuous consumer trust, measured through Persistency ratio i.e. % consumers who choose to renew their policy every year. This is measured at yearly intervals i.e. 13th, 25th, 37th, 49th, etc. months, wherein Tata AIA ranks No. 1 across these cohorts.

To disburse the claim amount quickly and without hassle, Tata AIA provides multiple channels for claim intimation. It also keeps the claimant informed at every stage of the claim process. Consumers can register claims through various platforms and touchpoints: Claims section of tataaia.com Website, WhatsApp, Branch Visits, Email, and Toll-Free Customer Care telephone.

