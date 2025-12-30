Tata AIA Premier SIP Gains Traction as ULIP Investors Seek Stable, Long-Term Growth Options

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Tata AIA Life Insurance's Premier SIP continues to gain attention from investors looking for a balanced approach to wealth creation and protection. As market volatility rises, ULIPs are becoming a favoured option. Individuals seeking systematic investment discipline combined with insurance coverage can explore Tata AIA Premier SIP. Along with protection, it assists goal-oriented investing with its unique features.

Key Highlights of Tata AIA Premier SIP

* Zero Allocation Charges: This plan has zero premium allocation charges, ensuring a larger share of your premium is invested in your chosen fund option.

* Premium Waiver Benefit: Ensures continuation even when premium payment becomes challenging due to critical circumstances.

* Integrated Protection & Growth: Combines life insurance coverage with market-linked investment opportunities, helping you secure your family's future while building long-term wealth.

* Comprehensive Wellness Support: Extends beyond financial benefits to include healthcare consultations, preventive checkups, and medical guidance.

The product functions as a Unit Linked Insurance Plan, where premium contributions are split between insurance coverage and market-linked fund investments. This structure of the ULIP plan allows policyholders to participate in equity and debt markets while maintaining life insurance protection. The insurance component provides financial security for dependants, while the investment portion works toward long-term wealth goals.

One aspect that differentiates Tata AIA Premier SIP is its zero allocation charge policy. Traditional ULIPs often deduct allocation charges from initial premiums, which can impact early corpus growth. By eliminating this charge, the plan ensures that larger share of your premium amount is invested immediately in the selected fund.

The Premium Waiver Benefit addresses a practical concern for systematic investors. Should the policyholder face critical illness or disability, future premiums are waived while the policy continues. This feature helps maintain investment continuity during difficult times, preventing lapses that could derail long-term financial planning.

Beyond financial protection, the plan includes wellness features that policyholders can utilise. These range from doctor teleconsultations and medical second opinions to discounted health checkups and pharmacy benefits. The integration of health services reflects a broader approach to financial planning that considers overall well-being.

The Smart Lady Benefit provides female policyholders with an additional 0.5% in fund units on their first-year premium under specific payment options. This initiative recognises the importance of encouraging women's participation in systematic investment and wealth-building activities.

Flexibility becomes relevant after the mandatory five-year lock-in period. This investment plan offers three withdrawal mechanisms to suit different financial situations:

* Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) enables regular withdrawals of a predetermined amount or percentage, useful for creating supplementary income streams.

* Chosen-rate Withdrawal Plan (CWP) allows investors to set a desired growth rate, with excess returns available for withdrawal while maintaining target corpus growth.

* Index-based Withdrawal Plan (IWP) ties withdrawals to market performance, releasing funds when the portfolio value exceeds benchmark indices.

Fund-switching facility gives policyholders the ability to reallocate between available investment options based on changing market conditions or revised financial objectives. This can be done without incurring tax implications or any additional charges, allowing for dynamic portfolio management.

The plan's tax treatment under current regulations includes deductions on premium payments and tax-free maturity benefits, subject to applicable conditions. This tax efficiency adds to the product's appeal for long-term wealth accumulation strategies.

Eligibility spans individuals aged 18 to 50 years, with policy terms extending up to 50 years. This range accommodates various life stages, from young professionals starting their investment journey to mid-career individuals consolidating their retirement planning.

Optional riders such as Terminal Illness with Term Booster, Accidental Death Benefit, and Accidental Total and Permanent Disability coverage can be added for enhanced protection. These riders address specific risk scenarios that policyholders may want to safeguard against.

The product appears to resonate with working professionals who prefer systematic investment approaches. The combination of disciplined premium payment, market participation, and insurance coverage aligns with the planning preferences of individuals seeking to build financial resilience over extended timeframes. The structured nature of SIP investments helps maintain consistency regardless of market timing concerns.

Tata AIA Premier SIP is a combination of the Tata AIA Smart SIP, a non-participating, unit-linked, individual life insurance savings plan (UIN: 110L174V02), and Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). Both Tata AIA Smart SIP and Tata AIA Health Buddy are also available for sale individually.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR (3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR (4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings, and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For further inquiries or media details, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Niladri Bhattacharya

Contact: niladri.bhattacharya@tataaia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor