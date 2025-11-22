Tata AIA Premier SIP Sees Rising Interest as SIP-Linked Insurance Gains Ground Among Young Professionals

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: One of India's leading life insurance companies, Tata AIA Life Insurance, is witnessing remarkable growth for its Tata AIA Premier SIP, a market-linked, insurance-plus-investment solution. The unique SIP plan provides an innovative offering that enables young professionals to grow their wealth while ensuring their families' financial security.

Key Highlights of Tata AIA Premier SIP

* Tata AIA Smart SIP combines market-linked investment growth with health protection benefits into a single plan.

* With zero premium allocation charges, you can invest a larger share of your premium in your chosen fund option.

* Future premiums are waived off in case of an unforeseen event, so the policyholder can still reach his financial goals. The Waiver of Premium benefit is exclusively available under the Future Secure plan option.

* Provides teleconsultations, medical second opinions, preventive health checkups, and discounts on vaccinations, medicines, and diagnostic tests.

Tata AIA Premier SIP bundles a host of benefits, enabling investors to build long-term wealth by taking advantage of a ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) a market-linked product that combines investment and insurance in one plan. A portion of your insurance premium goes toward life and health insurance coverage, and the remainder is invested in market-linked funds. Over time, your investment could bring you higher returns over time, helping you achieve your financial goals while ensuring protection as well. The plan is designed to help working professionals achieve a "fikar-free future" through consistent savings and investing.

A unique feature of Tata AIA Premier SIP is its Zero Allocation Charges, which ensure that 100% of the premium paid is invested in the fund option selected. With this approach, investors get the most out of their investments, and the corpus grows rapidly from the beginning.

The Waiver of Premium Benefit ensures that if something unfortunate happens, future premiums are waived, allowing the investment to keep going. This feature protects the policyholder's investment plans and gives their family peace of mind.

Tata AIA Premier SIP go beyond financial protection by offering health and wellness benefits. From the comfort of their home, policyholders can get medical second opinion from doctors, teleconsultations with top doctors, and preventive health checks. They can also avail discounts on vaccinations, medicines, and diagnostic tests, so they can be proactive about their health.

The Smart Lady Benefit gives women policyholders 0.5% more fund units on their first-year premium (under Limited and Regular Pay options). With this initiative, Tata AIA continues its commitment to supporting gender-inclusive financial growth and empowering women investors.

A key component of the Tata AIA Premier SIP is its flexibility. After the initial five-year lock-in period, policyholders can select multiple partial withdrawal options based on their financial needs. These include:

* Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP): Allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount or percentage at regular intervals.

* Chosen-rate Withdrawal Plan (CWP): This option lets investors set a target growth rate, and any surplus will be distributed as payouts.

* Index-based Withdrawal Plan (IWP): Offers payouts when fund value exceeds selected benchmark index, linking withdrawals to market performance.

Policyholders can switch between available investment funds at any time without incurring extra fees or taxes. This enables them to rebalance their portfolios based on market conditions or evolving financial goals.

Under current tax laws, the plan also provides tax-free withdrawals and income tax benefits on premiums paid, as per applicable income tax laws making it a tax-efficient plan tailor-made for wealth-building.

A wide range of financial profiles and life stages can be catered to through the Tata AIA Premier SIP. With a policy term of up to 50 years, the plan secures your long-term financial standing and wealth generation for individuals between 18 and 50 years of age.

Policyholders can further enhance protection with Health Buddy benefits, including Terminal Illness with Term Booster (TTB), Accidental Death Benefit (ADB), and Accidental Total and Permanent Disability (ATPD). The optional riders enhance financial security by offering comprehensive coverage against life's unpredictable events. So, Tata AIA Premier SIP brings forth a comprehensive solution that offers both health and wealth protection.

Tata AIA Premier SIP has gained traction as a preferred investment option among India's millennial and Gen Z workforce due to their strong preference for financial independence and systematic investing. Today's professionals who desire growth, liquidity, and security, all in one plan, find the plan's market-linked growth, zero allocation fees, and flexible withdrawal strategies ideal for their personal financial goals.

Tata AIA Premier SIP is a combination of the Tata AIA Smart SIP, a non-participating, unit-linked, individual life insurance savings plan (UIN: 110L174V01), and Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). Both Tata AIA Smart SIP and Tata AIA Health Buddy are also available for sale individually.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR (3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR (4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings, and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For further inquiries or media details, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Niladri Bhattacharya

Contact: niladri.bhattacharya@tataaia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor