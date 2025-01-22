Tata AutoComp Advances Atmanirbhar Bharat with Technology-First Solutions

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 22: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, a leading automotive components conglomerate serving Indian and global OEMs, showcased cutting-edge, indigenously developed, technology-first solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, underscoring its commitment to strengthening India's self-reliance through groundbreaking localisation and technology leadership.

As a major participant in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with a theme of "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain," Tata AutoComp reaffirmed its vision of being the most trusted mobility components and systems partner while reimagining the future of mobility. The stall was inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, underscoring Tata AutoComp's pivotal role in advancing India's automotive sector and driving innovation in mobility solutions. Tata Autocomp showcased its comprehensive strengths across 18 business units, including nine joint ventures with leading global auto component manufacturers, all together on one stage. Tata AutoComp showcased groundbreaking advancements, including EV Components, Lithium-Ion Battery Packs, EV Chargers, E-Compressors, Integrated Drivetrain [6-in-1], and Powertrain Solutions for EVs and ICE and also had an Innovation Room that showcased more Advanced Technology.

Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems said, "The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with electrification, hybridisation, hydrogen technologies, and software-driven vehicles shaping its future. Tata AutoComp is committed to leveraging these advancements to provide innovative solutions that empower the mobility ecosystem. At the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, we highlight not only our capabilities across diverse segments but also our vision to support India's transition to sustainable mobility. As global trends shift and technologies evolve, we see tremendous opportunities for the Indian automotive sector to lead, particularly in exports, while continuing to strengthen our domestic industry through innovation, R&D, and collaboration."

In alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, Tata AutoComp is determined to achieve 100% localisation. The company has already made significant strides by localizing critical electric vehicle components, including battery packs, Battery Management Systems (BMS), and over 80% of battery thermal management systems. The company has also achieved successful localisation of Dual Clutch Transmission. This focus on localisation enhances India's self-reliant automotive ecosystem while ensuring high-quality, cost-efficient solutions for the domestic market.

Expanding its focus beyond the automotive domain, Tata AutoComp has entered the railway sector, contributing to the indigenous development of components for the Vande Bharat initiative. This move complements its efforts in the EV space, where the company empowers manufacturers with localized solutions and advanced drivetrain technology, further solidifying its leadership in the "One Tata" approach to innovation and collaboration.

With a strong emphasis on workforce development, Tata AutoComp's Learning & Development initiatives are equipping the workforce with the skills needed to meet the demands of an evolving industry. These efforts are creating job opportunities, strengthening the manufacturing sector, and driving sustainable growth in India's mobility ecosystem.

Marking three decades of excellence, Tata AutoComp has offered its expertise to various sectors, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers, tractors, off-road machinery, allied industrial applications, and the aftermarket segment. Tata AutoComp is setting the benchmark for the component industry by aligning with policy frameworks like FAME-III and the PLI schemes of the Government of India.

