Tata Capital IPO to open on October 6; 98% of loan book under Rs 1 crore, says MD

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 4 : Tata Capital Limited is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, October 6, 2025, the company announced at a press conference held in Jaipur today.

The announcement was made by Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Capital Limited, along with Rakesh Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer.

Addressing the media, Rajiv Sabharwal said that the price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on October 6 (Monday) and will close on October 8 (Wednesday).

The offering comprises a total of 45.58 crore equity shares, which includes a fresh issue of up to 21 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.58 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The IPO is expected to raise significant capital for Tata Capital's future growth and expansion plans. More details regarding the issue size, investor quotas, and listing date are expected to be released soon in the official prospectus.

Speaking on the IPO offering, Rajeev Sabharwal, Managing Director, Tata Capital Limited, said, "Our equity offering is opening on the 6th and will remain open from the 6th to the 8th. Through this, we are raising Rs 15,500 crore, comprising both primary and secondary components. A certain percentage is our primary raise, and there is a 6 per cent dilution from Tata Sons and IFC Washington. The pricing of this offering is about 5 per cent lower than the previous rights issue's upper band, and we have done this to bring more retail investors into the Tata Capital fold. The price range is set between Rs 310 and Rs 326."

"If you look at the industry, our growth has been among the highest, at over 25 per cent in the past few years. Along with this, our credit cost has been the lowest in the industry. Before the merger of Tata Motor Finance, our credit cost consistently remained below 1 per cent," he told ANI.

Further, he added that the company has built a very resilient model, one that performs well in good market conditions and remains strong even when the market is not favourable, because its portfolio is highly diversified, with more than 25 products.

"Our products cover all segments, including consumer loans, housing loans, SME, and corporate. About 88-89 per cent of our portfolio is in the retail and SME segments, and it is well-diversified. Over 98 per cent of our loans are below ₹1 crore, making our book highly granular," he added.

