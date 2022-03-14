Tata chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has been officially made the chairman of the carrier. The Air India board on Monday gave its nod to Chandra’s appointment as chairman. Alice Gee Varghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted on the board as an independent director.

Meanwhile, the board has also given security clearances needed for their appointment, officials aware of the development told Economic Times. This will be the first time that Chandrasekaran will be heading a board of the group’s aviation ventures and shows the growing importance of the sector in the group’s business plan. Chandrasekaran is not part of the board of Tata’s other two airlines- Vistara and AirAsia India.



