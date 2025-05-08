Tata ClassEdge Limited Announces a Strategic Educational Collaboration with Samsidh Group of Schools

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: TataClassEdge Limited (TCE), an innovative EdTech organisation within the prestigious TATA Company, has announced a strategic educational collaboration with Samsidh Group of Schools, which operates under the aegis of AZVASA and is recognised as a leader in providing value-driven, holistic education.The collaboration represents a significant advancement for both organisations in their shared mission to transform educational experiences for students across India.

Strategic Vision

Tata ClassEdge Limited, drawing on the Tata Group's century-long tradition of nation-building through innovation and integrity, views the collaboration as an opportunity to amplify its impact in the educational sector.

"The Tata ClassEdge collaboration with the Samsidh Group of Schools marks a significant milestone in our commitment to transforming education through innovation and excellence. By bringing together Tata ClassEdge's academic solutions with Samsidh's proven foundation in character development and values-based education, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that combines the best of tradition and technology.This collaboration is about more than digital transformation - it's about empowering the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to lead in an increasingly complex world," said K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, and Chairman, Tata ClassEdge Limited.

For Samsidh Group of Schools, this initiative reinforces its ongoing journey to nurture compassionate, mindful, and future-ready learners through a strong foundation of academic excellence, character development, and 21st-century skills.

"Our vision has always been to shape character and ignite young minds. Collaborating with Tata ClassEdge strengthens this vision by integrating global best practices and technology-driven learning environments, while staying rooted in the values we hold dear," said Vasa Srinivasa Rao, Founder Chairman, Samsidh Group of Schools.

A Holistic Approach to Education

By blending TCE's advanced academic solution and innovative pedagogical practices with Samsidh's established model of value-based education, the collaboration aims to build an ecosystem that fosters compassionate, mindful, and future-ready learners.The collaboration will be realised through the following focus areas:

* Technology-Enhanced Classroom Experiences: Integrating world-class digital tools and innovative teaching methodologies.

* Character & Leadership Building: Strengthening programs for ethical leadership development and community engagement.

* Expanded Educational Networks: Providing students access to both TCE's extensive academic ecosystem and Samsidh's holistic learning environment.

* Future Skills Development: Fostering critical thinking, creativity, compassion, and collaboration through a joint commitment.

* All Samsidh schools will benefit from this collaboration, including their upcoming franchise network of Samsidh Public Schools.

Executive Insights and Future Outlook

According to Tarun Bhojwani, Director, Tata ClassEdge Limited,"Tata ClassEdge isn't just expanding its reach; it's continuously innovating to transform education. With Samsidh,our goal is to become a trusted, end-to-end partner for schools in their digital transformation journey by co-creating tailored learning experiences, building teacher capacity, and embedding technology meaningfully into everyday teaching and learning."

Adding to this vision, Indu Sannoo, CEO of Samsidh Group of Schools, emphasised the larger purpose of the partnership. "We believe that education is not just about academic outcomes but about developing responsible global citizens. With Tata ClassEdge, we are taking a bold step toward delivering on this belief with renewed energy and excellence."

The collaboration sets a promising precedent for school ecosystems across the country-where technology, character, and creativity converge to prepare the next generation for an ever-changing world.

Tata ClassEdge Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, ensures seamless adoption of its academic solutions, making the transition to digital teaching and learning effortless for schools.Backed by the Tata Group's enduring commitment to education, the company's innovations in pedagogy, technology, and content creates engaging, meaningful, and impactful learning experiences for students nationwide.

AZVASA Education Services were the pioneers to develop the best learning management system, developing curriculum, assessment and school management services.Under its aegis, the Samsidh Group of Schools has emerged as a progressive network of K-12 institutions recognised for its emphasis on character education, mindfulness, and holistic development. With multiple campuses across key cities, Samsidh creates learning environments where values and academic excellence are equally prioritised.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor