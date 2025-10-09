Tata Communications Launches Voice AI Platform to Transform BFSI Customer Journeys with Speed, Scale and Integrated Intelligence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, on October 8, announced the launch of its Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI an industry first speech-to-speech customer engagement solution offering instant decision making, multilingual fluency, and sub 500 milliseconds latency performance. This sets a new benchmark for customer engagement technology by enabling interactions that are personalised, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated across channels redefining how financial institutions connect with their customers. Industry first comprehensive speech-to-speech Voice AI platform, engineered to transform BFSI customer journeys. Fully scalable solution supporting 40+ Indian and global languages, ready to power customer engagement across sectors worldwide.

Empowering enterprise-grade fintech adoption, Tata Communications Voice AI is underpinned by its extensive global voice network and agentic AI platform and powered by Tata Communications AI Cloud for security and scale. Aligned with the enterprise's strategy, the intelligent platform directly connects to customers' APIs and fintech platforms, streamlining the complete customer journey from initiation to resolution.

The platform supports interactions in 40+ Indian and global languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Spanish, Mandarin and more. It delivers real-time transcription, call summaries and sentiment analytics. Key capabilities include context retention across sessions, adaptive dialogue flows, real-time language translation, multi-agent orchestration, real-time call analysis and integration with systems for human handoffs. While the platform is industry agnostic, it provides templatised solutions tailored for fintech and BFSI.

KEY FEATURES

* Unified Speech-to-Speech Platform: Integrated architecture with <500ms latency for instant interactions

* Agentic AI Journeys: Outcome-driven intelligence that connects directly to enterprise APIs and fintech platforms, executing tasks from initiation to resolution

* Omnichannel Interactions powering context aware, seamless customer journeys across voice, chat, and apps

* Multilingual & Accent Adaptive: Supports 40+ global and Indian languages, dynamic language switching and authentic brand voices

* Powered by Tata Communications AI Cloud for security and scale

A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: "What differentiates Tata Communications Voice AI platform is that it's not just a tool. It is a scalable, enterprise-ready platform designed to deliver real outcomes. Driven by Agentic AI, it brings integrated intelligence where Voice AI is embedded into customer journeys to address a wide range of use cases that we are already co-discovering with our customers. Built for speed, scale and reliability, it goes beyond pilots and proofs of concept to provide enterprises with a proven way to deliver more empathetic interactions at every touchpoint."

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com.

Tata Communications Voice AI capability is part of the Tata Communications Customer Experience Platform.

