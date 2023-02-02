Tata Consumer Products profit up 28 pc in third quarter

New Delhi [India], February 2 Tata Consumer Products on Thursday posted a 28 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 369 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, against Rs 288 crore in the year-ago period.

The company posted a surge of 8 per cent in its revenue from operations to Rs 3,475 crore, against Rs 3,208 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 2 per cent to Rs 458 crore to Rs 468 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda margin was 13.2 per cent in the reviewed quarter while it was 14.6 per cent a year ago.

The company also posted a 27 per cent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 1,001 crore for the first nine-month of FY22, against Rs 790 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company for 9M FY23 went up 10 per cent to Rs 10,164 crore, against Rs 9,250 crore in the year-ago period.

Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said "We delivered strong earnings growth this quarter while balancing revenue growth and margins in an extremely challenging macroeconomic environment."

He said, "We have enhanced our R&D capability and infrastructure to better support our innovation agenda across categories. Going forward, we will continue to stay focused on driving consistent and profitable growth for the business."

( With inputs from ANI )

