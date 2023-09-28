Tata Consumer Products Strengthens its RTD Portfolio with 'Say Never' Energy Drink, Marking Entry into the Energy Drink Category

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, is making a bold entry into the fast growing Energy Drink category with the launch of Say Never Energy Drink. Carving its niche in the dynamic beverage industry, Say Never Energy Drink celebrates the trailblazer within us all which keeps us going even in the face of multiple setbacks and irrespective of the final outcome.

Say Never Energy Drink, priced at an affordable Rs. 10 for a 200 ml cup format, is crafted for individuals who embody the spirit of relentless determination and unwavering resilience. The brand pays homage to those who persevere, regardless of the challenges they face, and continue to push their boundaries.

The Energy Drink offers two invigorating variants: Red and Blue, each designed to provide a much-needed boost of vitality to those who dare to chase their dreams.

Speaking about the new launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Products said, “With this launch we aim to inspire and energize the doers, the dreamers, and the go-getters of the world. Say Never Energy Drink is not just a beverage; it's a symbol of empowerment, a companion for those who dare to be different. The launch strengthens & complements the overall product portfolio for NourishCo and through this we are celebrating the heroes who carve their own paths. This affordable caffeine-based energy drink is for the young masses and with this we are here to fuel their journey."

In the initial phase of the launch, Say Never Energy Drink will be available at retail outlets in Karnataka and North markets, priced at just Rs. 10.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 13,783 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

