Tata Consumer Products Strengthens RTD Coffee Line with Launch of Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 8: Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella is proud to announce the launch of Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee. The new launch offers consumers a rich, creamy cold coffee experience in three internationally inspired flavors: Swiss Caramel, French Vanilla, and Belgian Chocolate.

Inspired by the world's finest coffee traditions, Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee brings together indulgent flavors with premium ingredients, delivering a luxurious on-the-go coffee experience. Each sip is designed to transport coffee lovers to a new realm of refreshment and delight.

With this launch, Tata Consumer Products aims to offer something beyond the ordinarya unique, international cold coffee experience in a convenient and affordable format. Available in a sleek, easy-to-carry 180 ml can, each variant is priced at just Rs. 70/- (MRP incl. of all taxes), making it an accessible treat for consumers who want to enjoy exotic coffee experiences anytime, anywhere.

The three distinctive flavoursSwiss Caramel, French Vanilla, and Belgian Chocolateset a new benchmark in the Tata Consumer Products cold coffee category, bringing international flair to the Indian market. With Exotic Flavours, International Imagery, and Tata Equity, the Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee range promises to redefine cold coffee consumption in India. It perfectly balances taste, quality, and affordability, making it a must-try for coffee lovers nationwide.

Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee will be available at leading retail outlets and online platforms across the country, giving coffee enthusiasts an opportunity to explore these indulgent flavours with every sip.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 263 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 15,206 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

For more information, please visit www.tataconsumer.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor