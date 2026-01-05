Tata Group hunting for new CEO to head Air India

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Tata Group has started looking for a new Chief Executive Officer to head Air India as the airline is going through a turbulent phase following the Ahmedabad plane crash and has not been able make a financial turnaround at the required pace after it was taken over from the government as part of the privatisation process.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has already held preliminary discussions with potential CEO candidates who have experience in managing large airlines, according to people familiar with the issue.

Current CEO Campbell Wilson, whose contract expires in mid-2027, is also reported to be not interested in continuing with the airline. So the new appointment will, in a sense, be a friendly parting of ways, according to a source.

The main reason that has triggered the move for the change in guard is that Air India is likely to miss the March 31 target fixed for the airline to break even. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad in June 2025 came as a huge setback for Air India and its revival plans.

A query sent to Air India by IANS on the issue of the appointment of a new CEO was not answered until the time of filing this report.

Although the Tata Group has made big investments to modernise the fleet and expand routes, the airline's turnaround has been facing hurdles due to delays in aircraft deliveries and refurbishments that were planned for older planes in the fleet. Safety concerns after the Ahmedabad plane crash also emerged as a significant factor in hindering the revival of the airline.

Besides, operational issues such as Pakistan’s closure of airspace to Indian carriers, which has led to longer flying routes and an increase in the cost of operations, have also impacted Air India’s financial performance.

New Zealand-born Campbell Wilson took over the reins of Air India in July 2022 after the Tata Group acquired the airline from the government. The 53-year-old had put in a long stint in the senior management at Singapore Airlines, and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot.

Air India Express, the Tata Group’s low-cost subsidiary, is also reportedly likely to see a leadership change.

