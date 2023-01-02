Tata Group veteran RK Krishnakumar dies of cardiac arrest

Tata Group veteran and former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, 1 January, 2023. Krishnakumar continued to serve as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which holds 66 percent stake in Tata Sons. Krishnakumar was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award by the Indian government in 2009, for his contributions to Indian Trade and industry.

The Padma Shri awardee suffered a heart attack at his home in the financial capital on Sunday, they said. Tata Sons' current chairman N Chandrasekaran offered condolences for Krishnakumar's “enormous contribution” to the Tata Group.“I had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being. He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives. We pray for his departed soul and will sorely miss him," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.