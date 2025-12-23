Tata Motors crosses 2.5 lakh EV milestone

Mumbai, Dec 23 Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has crossed a major milestone in India’s electric vehicle journey, with more than 2.5 lakh TATA.ev cars now running on Indian roads.

The achievement underlines the company’s strong leadership in the country’s fast-growing electric passenger vehicle market.

The milestone comes at a time when electric vehicles are becoming a common choice for Indian consumers, moving beyond early adopters to mainstream buyers.

Tata Motors has played a key role in this shift. Since the launch of its first mass-market electric car, the Nexon.ev, in 2020, the company has steadily expanded its presence.

The Nexon.ev also created history by becoming the first electric car in India to cross one lakh cumulative sales.

At present, Tata Motors accounts for around 66 per cent of all electric passenger vehicles sold in India, meaning nearly two out of every three EVs on the road come from the Tata stable.

Its EV portfolio includes the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev, covering different price points and body styles.

The company also offers the XPRES-T EV for fleet operators, making electric mobility accessible to a wide range of customers.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said the crossing of 2.5 lakh EV sales shows that electric mobility is becoming part of everyday Indian life.

“Customers are driving their EVs more confidently and increasingly trusting them as their primary vehicles,” he said.

“Tata’s EV journey was not just about selling cars, but about building a complete ecosystem to support India’s transition to clean mobility, with support from government policies, suppliers, charging partners and customers,” Chandra added.

A major pillar of Tata Motors’ EV push has been charging infrastructure. TATA.ev currently has access to more than two lakh charging points across the country through home, community and public charging options.

Its charging aggregator covers over 20,000 public charging points, while 100 MegaCharging Hubs with fast-charging capability are already operational along key highways and city corridors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor