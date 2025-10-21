Tata Motors delivers over 1 lakh vehicles during festive season, records 33% growth

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd achieved a major milestone this festive season, delivering over 1 lakh vehicles between Navratri and Diwali a 33 per cent year-on-year growth.

Driven by strong SUV and EV sales, Tata Motors' Nexon led the sales with 38,000 units, followed by Punch at 32,000, while EV sales crossed 10,000 units.

Commenting on the sales figures, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said, "Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year."

"Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum with the Nexon (India's No. 1 selling car in September 2025) registering over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73% growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29% year-on-year," he added.

According to Chandra, EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37 per cent growth.

"Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window. Furthermore, we believe this performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal, especially as we gear up for exciting new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm," he added.

India's auto industry is witnessing a significant surge in festive sales this Dhanteras, with major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor India reporting robust customer demand, bolstered by positive market sentiment and the impact of GST 2.0 reforms.

