Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover retail sales surge by 5 per cent

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The global sales of the luxury segment of Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, reported a positive growth in sales on Monday for the first quarter (April-June) of 2024.

The sales of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles increased by 5 per cent compared to the same period last year. Specifically, the company sold 8,227 Jaguar vehicles and 89,528 Land Rover vehicles this quarter.

In contrast, the company's global passenger vehicle sales saw a decline in the first quarter of 2024. The company reported selling 1,38,682 passenger vehicles between April and June 2024, marking a 1 per cent decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the decline in passenger vehicle sales, Tata Motors experienced overall growth in sales in the first quarter of 2024. The total global sales across all vehicle segments increased by 2 per cent, reaching 3,29,847 units compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

The company's commercial vehicle segment demonstrated the highest growth in sales, recording a 6 per cent increase. Sales of commercial vehicles from Tata Motors and its subsidiary Tata Daewoo surged to 93,410 units in the first quarter of 2024, up from the same period last year.

These mixed results reflect the varying performances within Tata Motors' diverse portfolio. While the luxury segment, represented by Jaguar Land Rover, showed growth, the passenger vehicle segment faced challenges.

The domestic sales of Tata Motors' passenger vehicles, including the electric vehicles, have slumped in the month of June as per the data released by the company.

The automaker sold 43,624 units in June, including the EVs, with an 8 per cent year-on-year decline. Coming to EV sales in particular, it declined by a whopping 34 per cent year-on-year in June.

The EV sales declined 14 per cent during April-June quarter to 16,579 units. The automaker attributed weak sales to general elections and heat waves across the country.

