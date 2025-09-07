Tata Motors to pass on full GST cut, commercial vehicles to get cheaper from Sep 22

New Delhi, Sep 7 Tata Motors on Sunday announced that it will pass on the entire benefit of the recent GST rate cut to its commercial vehicle customers.

The new prices will be effective from September 22, the day the revised GST rates come into force.

“Tata Motors will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on its entire commercial vehicle range to customers, effective September 22, the date the revised GST rates come into effect,” the company said in a statement.

The price cuts will vary across different vehicle categories. Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) will see a reduction ranging between Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 4.65 lakh.

Intermediate, light, and medium commercial vehicles (ILMCVs) will become cheaper by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Buses and vans will see reductions between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 4.35 lakh. Small commercial passenger vehicles (SCVs) will get price cuts between Rs 52,000 and Rs 66,000, while SCVs and pickups will become cheaper by Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh.

The company said the GST on commercial vehicles has been reduced to 18 per cent, a move that it believes will help revive India’s transport and logistics sector.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s economic backbone.

He added that Tata Motors is proud to extend the full GST benefit to customers, ensuring lower costs and better access to modern vehicles.

Tata Motors highlighted that commercial vehicles play a crucial role in India’s growth by driving logistics, trade, and connectivity.

With the GST reduction, the company expects the total cost of ownership for transporters, fleet operators, and small businesses to come down.

This will encourage faster fleet modernisation and wider adoption of advanced, cleaner mobility solutions, helping operators cut costs, improve efficiency, and boost profits.

The company has also encouraged customers to book vehicles early to take advantage of the reduced prices during the upcoming festive season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor