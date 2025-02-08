Tata Motors unveils registered vehicle scrapping facility in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8 Tata Motors on Saturday launched its registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) here that has the capacity to safely dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles annually, using sustainable and environmentally conscious processes.

The facility is operated by Tata Motors’ partner, Axom Platinum Scrappers, and is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

This marks the inauguration of the seventh such facility in the country with others being in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, the Delhi-NCR region and Pune.

“The launch of this advanced vehicle recycling facility will create valuable employment opportunities and support economic growth of our state and communities,” said state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan.

In addition, it will also ensure safe disposal of end-of-life vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a cleaner environment.

“I thank Tata Motors for pioneering the start of start smart facilities in Assam,” he added.

Tata Motors has taken a significant step in advancing responsible vehicle scrapping in the region.

“Committed to the principles of a circular economy, we are driving practices that support sustainability. With our network of RVSFs across seven states, we can now dismantle over 100,000 end-of-life vehicles annually,” informed Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

Each facility is fully digitalised, with all its operations seamless and paperless.

Equipped with cell-type and line-type dismantling for both commercial and passenger vehicles, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases, according to the automaker.

Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the responsible scrapping requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, guaranteeing safe disposal of all components as per the nation’s vehicle scrappage policy.

Part of the $165 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is a $44 billion global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions.

