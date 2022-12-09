Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. announces enterprise-wide engagement in WELL

today announced its plans to advance its commitment to human health and well-being through enterprise-wide participation in WELL offered by the (IWBI).

The commitment signals a comprehensive application of the (WELL or WELL Standard), a library of holistic evidence-based building and organizational strategies across 10 core focus areas such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, human and social capital management, and workplace strategy and policy that, when implemented, can help organizations meet specific health and well-being goals and put people at the center of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

By participating in , Tata Realty and Infrastructure joins global brands leading the charge to prioritize, deliver and benchmark health & well-being impacting their entire organization. To date, thousands of companies in more than 110 countries, including many of Fortune 500, use WELL as an evidence-based roadmap for supporting the health and well-being of their people and their organization.

Whether it's increasing staff retention with a commitment to safety and mental health support, or advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with more inclusive hiring and design practices, WELL includes more than 500 strategies that address the myriad ways that physical and social environments and organizational protocols can shape employee productivity, performance and well-being.

Tata Realty and Infrastructure plans to apply WELL strategies across all of its [] locations, aiming to provide equitable access to health and well-being benefits for over [~70,000 estimated total number of employees, tenants, residents, and/or customers]. By uniting Tata Realty and Infrastructure's leadership around a shared vision for health, implementing WELL strategies will help Tata Realty and Infrastructure advance ESG reporting and performance, build brand equity, and provide tangible results for stakeholders and investors.

Commenting on this achievement,, said, "Tata Realty and Infrastructure has always placed people's well-being of high significance and is in compliance with its ESG goals in all of its projects by applying global sustainability practices in building development & asset management. We recognize the importance in delivering a comprehensive set of solutions at an enterprise level that helps in meeting our larger business objectives towards the safety and well-being of our Clients, Vendors, Visitors and Tata Care Staff at each and every asset owned and managed by us."

