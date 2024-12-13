Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, discusses growth and economic goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Chandrasekaran congratulated the chief minister and expressed confidence in a long-term partnership with the Maharashtra government.

"We discussed various ways of accelerating Maharashtra's growth," CM Fadnavis wrote in a post on X.

"As the Chairman of Maharastra Economic Advisory Council, his work and that of 20 Top CEOs of Maharashtra resulted in a report that was submitted last year. This report is going to be a key enabler as we embark on the ambitious 1 Trillion Dollar economy goal for the State," the CM added.

Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time recently. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde also took oath.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats.

The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with as many as 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

