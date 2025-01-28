Tata Steel to expand Neelachal, Kalinganagar and Bhushan plants, says T V Narendran

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 28 : Tata Steel will expand the capacity of its three plants, Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Kalinganagar, and Bhushan, said T V Narendran, global CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, on Tuesday.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, the flagship Global Investment Summit, Narendran said, "We have three plants Neelachal and Kalinga Nagar and Bhushan and we will expand all of them."

Narendran highlighted the investments of Tata Group in the Odisa, adding that the company has invested almost-Hundred thousand crores in steel, diversifying its investments.

"In the last ten years, we have invested in the almost-Hundred Thousand Crores in steel. Kalinga Nagar has now reached eight million tonnes (of capacity). We have acquired Bhushan (Bhushan Steel plants) and Neelachal (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited). So this is a very deep relationship for us and in the coming days," Narendran told ANI.

According to the Tata Steel, the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited unit is an integrated steel plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, which produces 1 Maximum Torque Per Ampere (MTPA) of long products, through the blast furnace route.

The Kalinganagar plant which was commissioned in 2016 attained production levels at its rated capacity of 3 MTPA in less than two years, as per the company.

A capacity expansion to 8 MTPA (Phase II) is currently underway, which will augment the Company's product portfolio with new value-added products while driving operational efficiency and reducing carbon footprint, as per Tata Steel.

Tata Steel is one of the most diversified integrated steel producers in the world, with an annual crude steel production capacity of 35 MTPA across manufacturing assets in India, the Netherlands, the UK, and Thailand.

In India, the Company has operations in Jamshedpur and Gamharia in Jharkhand, and in Kalinganagar and Meramandali in Odisha, with an overall capacity of 21.6 MTPA, as per the company.

The Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, the flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by the Government of Odisha, aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem. The two-day conclave will be held from 28th to 29th January. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

