Tata Tea JaagoRe's AI campaign champions the power of collective actions for a positive climate impact

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Tata Tea JaagoRe is back with its latest campaign to fight climate change. This AI-powered campaign named 'Har Green Action se Farak Padega'by Tata Consumer Products Limited is aimed at awakening and nudging individuals to take small but meaningful actions in their daily lives that can collectively create a greater positive impact on the environment. The campaign reinforces Tata Tea JaagoRe's commitment of spreading awareness on a cause which is the most defining crisis of our time - Climate Change and carries forward the brand's purpose of being a catalyst for awakening consumers to drive positive social change. The initiative measures the positive impact of daily 'green' actions by individuals and is built on Google Cloud's AI suite of products.

One of the biggest challenge of trying to solve this problem is addressing the apathy of fighting climate change i.e. a lack of interest, concern, or motivation to take action against climate change, essentially meaning people may not be actively trying to address the issue despite its severity, often due to feelings of powerlessness, overwhelm, or a belief that their individual actions won't make a significant difference

Hence, as part of this campaign, Tata Tea JaagoRe introduces an innovative AI-powered Whatsapp based tool on its microsite, www.JaagoRe.com. Engineered with Google's Gemini, the tool enables consumers to see the positive impact of performing daily actions called 'green actions' such as using a lid while cooking on the stove, using public transport, increasing/managing air conditioner temperatures, and using a bucket instead of a shower while bathing etc. Consumers can now upload pictures of themselves performing these green actions using the Tata Tea JaagoRe chat tool. The AI tool utilizes advanced image recognition technology to identify the green actions and provide individuals with insights into the positive impact of their efforts on the environment, thereby giving them assurance on how their actions are meaningful and are contributing towards fighting climate change.

To further amplify the impact of the JaagoRe movement, for every 10 green actions undertaken by consumers, Tata Tea commits to planting a tree.

Renowned actor and environmental champion Dia Mirza has also joined the movement, featuring in a special digital film that encourages citizens to adopt simple green actions. Her association lends further strength to Tata Tea JaagoRe's mission of awakening collective action for a greener tomorrow.

The message has been brought to life through a film, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, that showcases everyday actions that collectively create a positive environmental impact. It opens with a conversation between a woman and a man discussing environmental conditions, symbolized by a headline about the diminishing green cover. While the parents express scepticism, the children take the lead by adopting simple green actions, such as using buckets instead of showers and placing lids on boiling pots. As the children's chorus sings, the message of small, collective actions for the environment resonates deeply, emphasizing that when everyone contributes, meaningful change can be achieved.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, "Tata Tea JaagoRe has always believed in raising the society's collective consciousness on key social issues of our times and there is nothing more pressing than the need to fight against Climate Change for the world's future. As we face the challenges of climate change, we often underestimate the impact we can create through the power of collective actions. We are pleased to launch this latest initiative from Tata Tea JaagoRe, as part of our continued efforts to build awareness about how small, daily actions can make a meaningful difference. This campaign of Tata Tea JaagoRe, built using Google Cloud's AI technologies, reflects our ongoing commitment to empower individuals to make choices that positively impact the environment while leveraging AI to enhance consumer experiences and foster a deeper connection with them. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire meaningful change for a better tomorrow and unlock the power of collective action of the people, because 'Ek Ek Karke hum sab karenge, to Farak Padega."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Tea's innovative JaagoRe campaign which leverages Gemini and helps solve the challenge of verifying diverse user-submitted actions. Gemini's advanced image recognition capabilities accurately analyzes these actions in real-time, providing users with immediate feedback and validation in natural language, fostering both accountability and a sense of achievement. The robust solution helps quantify individual impact, translating user actions into concrete environmental benefits," said,Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India.

Kishore Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Strategy Officer, Mullen Lintas , said, "Over the years, Tata Tea's JaagoRe campaigns in their inimitable style have delivered punchy messages aimed at shaking the common man out of his inertia on a variety of issues. On the plank of climate change, this time around, we continued that tradition by highlighting our collective apathy towards the issue and the prevalent belief that individual actions can't create meaningful change. Through the voices of children, the film emphasizes how small, individual efforts can lead to a powerful collective impact, urging all of us to do our bit... JaagoRe."

Tata Tea JaagoRe A.I.

Log on to https://www.jaagore.com/

About Tata Consumer Products Limited:

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 263 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 15,206 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

For more information, please visit www.tataconsumer.com

About Tata Tea JaagoRe:

JaagoRe is a flagship social awakening initiative of Tata Tea launched in 2007, with an objective to awaken people on relevant social issues, and inspire them to take action thereby bring about a difference in society. Over the years, JaagoRe has become a clarion call for social awakening and Tata Tea has always used this platform to facilitate genuine change across various social causes.

