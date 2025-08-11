Tata Technologies partners with DIYguru to empower students & professionals with iGETIT-led industry relevant E-Mobility hybrid learning programs

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company through its globally acclaimed iGETIT platform, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DIYguru, India's leading online education provider for electric vehicle (EV), Embedded Systems and future mobility upskilling. The partnership aims to jointly empower engineers and professionals with iGETIT-led industry-aligned skills in Product Design and Development, Electric Vehicle technologies, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & AUTOSAR, aligning with India's fast-evolving mobility landscape.

The MoU was formalized between Mr. Manish Kohli, Global Head & Vice President - EdTech, Tata Technologies, and Mr. Avinash Singh, CEO of DIYguru.

Tata Technologies, iGETIT platform, provides world-class learning solutions designed for engineers working in automotive product development, embedded systems, and manufacturing transformation. With DIYguru's hands-on EV and hardware-focused training ecosystem, this collaboration will create a future-ready engineering talent pool to meet India's growing need for advanced mobility solutions.

"Tata Technologies has always been at the forefront of preparing engineering talent for the next era of product development. Through this collaboration with DIYguru, we aim to provide real-world EV and SDV expertise through our iGETIT platform and enable professionals to contribute to the future of mobility," said Manish Kohli, Global Head & VP - EdTech, Tata Technologies.

Key Focus Areas of the MoU

Support specialized upskilling programs in EV, ADAS, SDV, and AUTOSAR run by DIYguru.

Leveraging iGETIT's global content library with DIYguru's project-based EV and Embedded hardware training

Enabling job-ready engineers for OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers

Bridging the industry-academia gap through real-world automotive use cases and capstone projects

Under this collaboration, DIYguru students enrolling in various certification and postgraduate programs will receive an exclusive one-year access to curated iGET IT e-learning paths in domains such as Electric Vehicles, Product Design and Development, Embedded Systems and other automotive technologies. Tata Technologies' iGETIT platform will own and deliver the digital curriculum, pedagogy, global certification, and quality assurance. Participants will also be awarded digital certificates, adding strong industry recognition to their skill development journey. DIYguru will provide practical instructor led training, hardware-intensive training labs, project supervision and electric vehicle prototyping. Together, the collaboration ensures engineers gain both conceptual mastery and real-world application capability.

"Collaborating with Tata Technologies and their iGETIT platform is a milestone for DIYguru. This partnership allows us to integrate our EV-centric expertise with Tata's global upskilling ecosystem, building the engineering workforce that India's future mobility sector requires," said Avinash Singh, CEO, DIYguru.

This initiative supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India goals, by developing a homegrown engineering talent ecosystem aligned with EV adoption, autonomous mobility and smart manufacturing

About DIYguru Mobility

DIYguru (https://diyguru.org) is India's leading edtech platform for Electric Vehicles (EV) and future mobility, with a global learner base of over 85,000 professionals and students. Focused on bridging the industry-academia gap, DIYguru offers hands-on, application-oriented training programs in EV technology, sustainable mobility, IoT, and renewable energy. DIYguru works in close collaboration with leading automotive OEMs, emerging startups, and top academic institutions to deliver certified up-skilling programs aligned with the evolving needs of the mobility sector. Through its unique blend of online learning, practical labs, and real-world projects, DIYguru is empowering a new generation of engineers and technicians to drive India's green mobility revolution.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH) is a global product engineering and digital services company focused on fulfilling Its mission of helping the world drive, fly, build, and farm by enabling Its customers to realize better products and deliver better experiences. iGETIT (https://myigetit.com/) is Tata Technologies' premier e-learning platform designed to equip engineers with cutting-edge skills in product design, embedded systems, and advanced automotive technologies. Tata Technologies is the strategic engineering partner businesses turn to when they aspire to be better. Manufacturing companies rely on Tata Technologies to enable them to conceptualize, develop and realize better products that are safer, cleaner, and improve the quality of life for all the stakeholders, helping us achieve our vision of #EngineeringABetterWorld.

