Tata Technologies reports Rs 169 crore profit in Q3 FY25

New Delhi, Jan 21 Tata Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 169 crore for Q3 of the financial year (FY) 25 on Tuesday.

The company’s net profit for the October-December period was slightly lower than the Rs 170 crore reported in the same period last year. However, the profit rose by 7 per cent in Q3 compared to Rs 157 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 FY25).

The company's revenue from operations increased by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,317 crore, compared to Rs 1,289 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 1.6 per cent from Rs 1,296 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Tata Technologies’ expenses also grew by 3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,119 crore, compared to Rs 1,085 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropped to Rs 4.16 from Rs 4.17 in the same period last year but showed a rise from Rs 3.88 reported in Q2 FY25.

The company's operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 235 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 17.8 per cent. The net profit margin improved by 70 basis points sequentially to 12.8 per cent.

Tata Technologies’ workforce strength was recorded at 12,569 employees by the end of the quarter. The attrition rate improved slightly, dropping by 20 basis points from the previous quarter to 12.9 per cent.

“I am encouraged by the resilience the business has demonstrated in uncertain economic conditions with revenue growth across both our business segments. We secured four large deals this quarter, and our pipeline remains healthy," Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.

Savitha Balachandran, Chief Financial Officer, said, “I am pleased with our Q3 performance, marked by 1.7 per cent top-line growth and a 7 per cent sequential increase in PAT. This performance underscores the strength and adaptability of our diversified service offerings, which enabled us to navigate the complexities of the quarter effectively."

Tata Technologies shares closed 0.53 per cent higher at Rs 817 on January 21. The company announced its Q3 results after market hours, and the stock is expected to remain in focus on January 22.

Notably, Tata Technologies’ shares have declined by around 31 per cent from their listing price of Rs 1,200 in November 2023. The company had made a strong debut, listing at a premium of 140 per cent over its IPO price.

