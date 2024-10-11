Tata Trusts confirms appointment of Noel Naval Tata as its new chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Tata Trusts, in an official statement, confirmed the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as its new chairman after the demise of Ratan Tata, who served as esteemed chairman of Tata Group for decades and Chairman of the trust.

According to the statement from Tata Tusts, the Trustees of various Trusts that comprise the Tata Trusts met at a joint meeting held in Mumbai on Friday. They condoled the demise of Ratan N. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, and recalled his yeoman services not only to the Tata Group but also to nation building.

In separate meetings held immediately, thereafter, it was unanimously decided to appoint Noel Naval

Tata as the Chairman of the various Trusts that constitute the Tata Trusts and also designate him as

Chairman, Tata Trusts. His appointment comes into place effective immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, Noel Naval Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, stated, "I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Ratan Tata and the founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building."

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 evening, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped the landscape of the Tata group.

Noel Tata, son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata, now steps into this pivotal role at a time of great change within the Tata Group and its associated trusts. As the new chairman, he will uphold the vision and values instilled by Ratan Tata, who was widely regarded as a titan of Indian industry and a transformative figure for the Tata conglomerate.

Noel Tata has been associated with the Tata Group for many years, holding various leadership roles across different businesses. His appointment comes as the trust aims to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape while continuing to uphold its commitment to social responsibility and ethical business practices.

According to the statement from Tata Trusts, since 1892, Tata Trusts, India's oldest philanthropic institution, has been at the forefront of creating lasting impact among communities. Rooted in the visionary philanthropy of its founder, Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts remain resolute in catalysing transformative change and leading advancements that uplift communities across the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor