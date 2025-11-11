Tata Trusts inducts Noel Tata’s son Neville, veteran Bhaskar Bhat to board

Mumbai, Nov 11 Tata Trusts on Tuesday inducted Neville Tata, son of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, and group veteran Bhaskar Bhat, to the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) -- with effect from November 12 for a period of three years.

The Board of Trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) also decided to appoint Venu Srinivasan as Trustee for a period of three years, with effect from November 12, “in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and to designate him as Vice Chairman of SDTT”.

“The Board of Trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) held a meeting today and unanimously approved the induction of Mr Bhaskar Bhat and Mr Neville Tata as Trustees with effect from 12th November 2025 for a period of 3 years,” according to a Tata Trusts statement.

Neville Tata, 32 and a Bayes Business School graduate, currently serves on the boards of JRD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, and RD Tata Trust, and could also be inducted into Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which, together with SDTT, holds more than 51 per cent of Tata Sons.

Meanwhile, Bhat, 71, began his career at Godrej & Boyce in 1978 before joining the Tata Watch Project which later became Titan.

As managing director from 2002 to 2019, he expanded Titan's portfolio beyond watches into eyewear, jewellery, fragrances, accessories, and more.

Established in 1892, the Tata Trusts are India’s oldest and amongst Asia's largest philanthropic institutions.

They have played a pioneering role in bringing about an enduring difference in the lives of the communities they serve, advancing equity, resilience, and shared progress.

Inspired by the vision of the Founder Jamsetji Tata and guided by a legacy of proactive philanthropy, the Tata Trusts work to catalyse systemic and sustainable change across diverse areas by building institutions, strengthening public systems, and accelerating socio-economic development in a wide variety of areas.

Earlier this month, Mehli Mistry announced to step down as a Trustee of Tata Trusts. In a letter addressed to Noel Tata, he recalled a commitment he made to the Trusts' late former chairman, Ratan Tata.

"My commitment to Mr. Ratan N Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy. I believe that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts," he wrote in the letter.

