Tattvam KYC’24 Sparks Investor Interest Across India

Investor Fraternity Felicitated Shri Ajaybhai Patel, President – Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI)

New Delhi (India), March 16: Tattvam Nivesh’s investor conference, KYC’24, on the 8th of March stood as a testament to the dynamism and diversity of India’s corporate landscape. This event set itself apart with presentations from 10 listed companies, each at the forefront of their industries, alongside 3 unlisted companies that brought to the table unique products and services, poised to carve new niches in the market.

The event was a melting pot of ideas and opportunities, attracting a staggering 270 investors from across 12 different states, underlining the country’s burgeoning interest in innovation and business growth. The conference was meticulously organized by Tattvam at the Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad, ensuring an environment as luxurious as it was conducive to the day’s serious business undertakings.

Powering KYC’24 were SKSE Securities and Kody Technolab Ltd, providing robust backing to an event designed to deepen the understanding of company intricacies. A network of partnership was evident, with the likes of Book My Insurance, Dronelab Technologies Ltd, and Proxgy stepping up as association partners, each bringing their unique edge to the conference.

Supporting the event’s logistical needs was StockEdge as the technical partner, a nod to the importance of cutting-edge solutions in today’s business environment. And ensuring that the day’s proceedings reached a wider audience, Silicon India came aboard as the media partner, ready to broadcast the insights and highlights of this grand gathering.

The bustling city of Ahmedabad was at the confluence of business and innovation this past Friday, on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, as it hosted the much-anticipated investors conference, Tattvam Nivesh. The event, a kaleidoscope of vision and opportunity, drew a wide array of businesses and investors, keen to weave a tapestry of partnerships and growth. The day kicked off early at 09:00 AM with a registration and breakfast session, setting the stage for a day of energetic networking and engagement. The inauguration at 09:45 AM marked the official commencement of Tattvam Nivesh, creating an atmosphere charged with anticipation. As the day unfolded, a series of presentations from leading businesses provided insights into the future of technology and investment. Taylormade Renewables Ltd opened the conference with a session focused on Solar thermal energy systems & Waste water to pure water conversion.

They were followed by Frontier Springs Ltd, who talked about innovations in the railway spring manufacturing industry. The morning sessions also included Addictive Learning Technology Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd, companies at the forefront of their respective industries, upskilling & power transmission infrastructure. Proxgy capped off the morning with what we can surmise was an engaging presentation, leaving the audience primed for the afternoon sessions. Post lunch, which offered a well-deserved break and further networking opportunities, the conference resumed with presentations from Krishana Phoschem Ltd and Anlon Technology Ltd, among others.

Their discussions centered around the latest in chemical and technological advancements, offering investors a glimpse into cutting-edge market trends. The event was not all business, with scheduled breaks such as the High Tea offering a moment of respite and casual interaction amongst the attendees. The latter part of the afternoon saw Canary’s Automation Ltd and Crown Lifters Ltd take the stage, presenting automated solutions and lifting equipment growth opportunities that could impact several industries positively. Tattvam Nivesh concluded with closing remarks at 04:45 PM, a fitting end to a day filled with learning, networking, and potential business synergies.

The conference undoubtedly left a mark on the business landscape of Ahmedabad, establishing itself as a beacon for investors and innovators alike. With such a rich tapestry of participants and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas, Tattvam Nivesh has set a high bar for future conferences. As the attendees departed, the threads of new relationships and potential partnerships were just beginning to form, promising to shape the future of industry and investment in the region.

