Taurian MPS Limited IPO Opens on Sep 08, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Taurian MPS Limited (The Company, Taurian) is an engineering and manufacturing company with a focus on sand, aggregates, and spare parts for the construction and mining sectors, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Sep 08, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 42.53 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 24,87,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 162 - ₹ 171 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor portion - Not more than 6,55,200 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 4,36,800Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 3,29,600Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Not less than 7,66,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Not more than 2,99,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Acquisition of machineries and equipment's at existing production facility, Acquisition of equipment's under Research and Development to promote innovation, to meet Working Capital Requirements, and for General Corporate Purpose. The anchor portion will open on Thursday, Sep 04, 2025 and IPO issue will open on Monday, Sep 08, 2025 and will close on Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025.

"Gretex Corporate Services Limited" is the Book Running Lead Manager and underwriter to the Issue. "Gretex Share Broking Limited" is the Market Maker and underwriter to the issue. "NNM Securities Private Limited" is the MarketMaker and the Registrar to the issue is "Bigshare Services Private Limited".

Yashvardhan Sumit Bajla, Managing Director of "M/s. Taurian MPS Limited" expressed, "The company has always focused on building innovative solutions for the mining and infrastructure industries. Over the years, we have introduced advanced crushing, screening, washing, and conveying systems, including hybrid mobile crushers and the recently launched Taurian Nexus automation platform.

With presence across India and international markets, we are well-positioned to strengthen our presence and this milestone will help us to expand our reach further."

Alok Harlalka, Director of Gretex Corporate Services Limited said "We are delighted to partner with Taurian MPS Limited for their upcoming IPO. The company has established itself in the mining and infrastructure equipment space with a diverse portfolio of crushing, screening, washing, and conveying systems.

The mining and construction equipment industry is experiencing steady growth, and the company is well-positioned to capture these opportunities through its innovation-driven approach and expanding presence in domestic and international markets.

