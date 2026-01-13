Taurian MPS Limited Secures ₹34.02 Cr Worth of Orders at EXCON Exhibition

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Taurian MPS Limited (Taurian, The Company), (NSE Code: TAURIAN), one of India's growing engineering and manufacturing players in crushing, screening, washing, and material-processing solutions, has received confirmed orders aggregating to Approx. ₹34.02 Cr (inclusive of GST), during the recently concluded EXCON Exhibition.

The orders have been received from multiple domestic and international customers for the supply of construction and mining equipment. The orders were secured during EXCON Exhibition held in Bengaluru from 9th to 13th December 2025.

Key Order Details:

- Total Order Value: Approximately ₹34.02 Cr (inclusive of GST)

- Nature of Orders: Supply of construction and mining equipment

- Customer Mix: Multiple domestic and international customers

- Order Execution Timeline: To be executed over the current and upcoming financial periods as per mutually agreed delivery schedules

These orders further strengthen the Company's position in the construction and mining equipment segment and provide improved revenue visibility over the near to medium term.

Commenting on the orders, Yashvardhan Bajla, Managing Director of Taurian MPS Limited said, "These orders underscore the strong response to our product portfolio at EXCON and reinforce our growing presence across domestic and international markets. The healthy order inflow provides enhanced business visibility and reflects customer confidence in our engineering capabilities.

We remain focused on timely delivery and maintaining high standards of quality while continuing to strengthen our execution capabilities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor