TaxBuddy Launches India's First AI-Powered Tax Filing Platform: File Returns in Just 3 Minutes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: TaxBuddy, India's most trusted tax filing platform, has announced the launch of the country's first AI-powered tax filing system, a move set to change the way millions of Indians file their income tax returns. With this new platform, taxpayers can now file returns in just three minutes while getting their doubts resolved instantly.

For years, filing taxes has been stressful, confusing, and often time-consuming. TaxBuddy AI changes that by combining advanced artificial intelligence with the company's trusted expertise. Now all a taxpayer has to do is sign up, answer a few guided questions, and the AI will auto-prepare the return in under three minutes.

The system not only explains key provisions and clears doubts on the spot, but also ensures complete compliance, eliminating the need to wait for hours or even days for clarifications.

The customers can also continue to have access to TaxBuddy's team of experts, giving them both speed and peace of mind.

TaxBuddy has earned the trust of taxpayers across the country with its 4.9-star Google rating from over 16,000 reviews, the highest among tax platforms in India. In addition, its services go beyond filing with free notice management, ensuring any tax notices are handled at no extra cost, and also a 365-day post-filing support, which keeps customers covered throughout the year.

Speaking about the launch, Sujit Bangar, Founder of TaxBuddy.com, said, "Filing taxes should be as simple as making an online payment quick, secure, and stress-free. With TaxBuddy AI, we are delivering the future of tax filing to every Indian today. It's not just about speed, but about empowering taxpayers with clarity and confidence."

Over the years, TaxBuddy has helped millions of salaried professionals, freelancers, and business owners file their returns with ease. The launch of this AI-powered system now sets a new benchmark for speed, accuracy, and customer experience in the fintech and compliance industry.

Taxpayers can explore the new AI-powered platform at www.taxbuddy.com.

About TaxBuddy.com

TaxBuddy is India's premier online tax filing service, trusted by over 1 million users through its app and backed by more than 3,000 expert partners. The platform offers both assisted and DIY options of tax filing, delivers personalized tax planning, ITR filing, notice resolution, appeals, and even US tax filing support. Its services extend to GST and TDS filing, accounting, virtual CFO support, and more all while ensuring seamless integration and strong data privacy. TaxBuddy also empowers users with educational resources via TaxBuddy Academy, offering flexible, high-value learning opportunities.

Website: https://www.taxbuddy.com/

