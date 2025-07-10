TBS Media Successfully Concluded the 6th Edition of The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: TBS Media proudly announced the successful completion of the 6th edition of The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, held at the prestigious Sheraton, New Delhi. This year's conclave, themed "Leadership in the Age of Disruption: Innovating Brands for a Changing World", brought together some of the most dynamic minds and visionary leaders from across the country to celebrate innovation, resilience, and brand leadership.

The event was graced by renowned actor Aparshakti Khurana, who served as the Chief Guest. Khurana was also felicitated with the honour of India's Inspirational Actor for his remarkable journey and impactful presence in the entertainment industry. His candid and insightful fireside chat offered attendees a glimpse into his leadership philosophy and creative evolution.

A key highlight of the day was a powerful panel discussion titled "Global Vision, Indian Roots: Crafting Leadership and Brands for the World." The session brought together:

-Ms. Sushmita Nag, Chief Marketing Officer, Fenesta

-Mr. Shubham Pille, Founder and CEO, Stay Ukiyo

-Mr. Vikram Jeet Bhayana, Associate Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

-Mr. Kunal Jerath, Head of Marketing, Red FM

The session was expertly moderated by Mr. Kunal Khurana, Director at KPMG Global Services, and a seasoned HR leader with over 18 years of experience across global organizations.

Another major milestone of the conclave was the launch of the annual Coffee Table Book, featuring this year's most celebrated brands and transformative leaders.

"The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave has always been a space where stories of excellence are celebrated and disruptive ideas are welcomed. This year's theme reflects the evolving ethos of leadership and brand building in a world that demands adaptability, authenticity, and purpose. We are honoured to bring together such an inspiring lineup of individuals and organizations," said Mr. Dhruv Pachnanda, Founder and CEO of TBS Media.

Award Winners at a Glance

India's Iconic Brands 2025:

-BMW 7 Series - Luxury Sedan

-Tata Shaktee - Galvanised Corrugated Sheets

-Fenesta - Doors and Windows

-Red FM - FM Radio Network

-Bajaj Allianz - General Insurance

India's Leading Brands 2025:

-Hireavilla - Luxury Villa Stays

-Rubber King Tyres - Tyres

-Switch Mobility - Electric Buses and Light Commercial Vehicles

-Ukiyo Solutions - Hospitality Tech Solutions

India's Leading Brands - Rising Stars 2025:

-Sameer Gujral - Designer Men's Wear

-Younity - Education

-Woodpecker Beer - Aerated Alcoholic Beverages - Beer

Recognizing Outstanding Leadership

India's Most Inspirational Leader:

-Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Her Power Awards:

-Ms. Sussanne Khan, Founder, The Charcoal Project

-Ms. Tanvee Tutlani - The Nourishment Navigator Award

-Ms. Bhumika Bahl - Beauty Beyond Brushes Award

-Ms. Gouri Sharma - DJ of the Year

India's Top Minds:

-Ms. Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM

-Mr. Praveen Srivastava, Tata Steel

-Mr. Gyan Singh, The Millionaire Club

-Mr. Kewal Kapoor, Chai Kreative

Young Leader Awards - 40 Under 40:

-Mr. Devin Gawarvala, Rubber King Tyre

-Mr. Shubham Pille, Stay Ukiyo

The 6th Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 reaffirmed TBS Media's commitment to spotlighting industry excellence, empowering trailblazers, and fostering a dialogue on future-ready leadership. The event once again served as a premier platform for recognizing the synergy between purpose-driven branding and impactful leadership in a rapidly transforming world.

