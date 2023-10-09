TCL announces attractive offers on its next-gen TV range on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], October 9: TCL- India's leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant giants in the global TV industry has announced irresistible offers on its broad spectrum of technologically advanced QLED Google TVs during The Big Billion Days by Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, slated between 8th October to 15th October 2023.

TCL is globally renowned for bringing a comprehensive variety of the latest 4K Smart TVs featuring cutting-edge technology at an affordable price, delivering an immaculate experience for all its customers.

Elated about the appealing offers, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL said, "We strive towards curating the best experience for our customers and by leveraging Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale, we want to offer our customers the newest smart TV pieces at affordable rates, expecting strong sales and enhanced customer base. TCL considers Flipkart's festive sale a prestigious opportunity, to promote an inclusive shopping experience with tailored offers for a diverse customer base."

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President - Electronics, Appliances and Private Brands at Flipkart, said, "With the rising adoption of digital content, Indian consumers are increasingly opting for Smart TVs to enhance their viewing experiences, as they seek cutting-edge products. As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to fulfilling the evolving demands of consumers by making a wide-variety of value selection available on the platform. We believe that with the launch of TCL's QLED Google TV range, we will add great value to the consumers' lives. This further strengthens our commitment to offer the latest, most innovative and relevant products at affordable prices across India."

As part of the Flipkart sale, TCL customers can avail TCL's premium 75-inch TV model- P635 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV at 68 per cent OFF, making it an attractive deal. The Smart TV featuring Dolby Audio and HDR 10 offers an immersive experience with realistic multi-dimensional sound and the TV's dynamic tone mapping for enhanced picture quality ensuring that watching content is more engaging and entertaining.

This offer is applicable on TCL's 50-inch T6G QLED 4K ULTRA HD Smart Google TV model which is available at a whopping 68 per cent discount. The TV model boasts a 64-bit Quad-core processor with G31*2 800 MHz GPU and 16 GB of storage + 2 GB of RAM. It enables fast and smooth processing to enjoy unlimited content in 4K quality. Moreover, its AiPQ Engine 3.0 ensures high-quality visuals and the MEMC algorithm reduces blurred images making it the perfect choice for gamers to indulge in a lag-free gaming experience.

The newest range will also feature TCL's TV model S5400- 32-inch Full HD LED Smart TV with Google Assistant. It provides an engaging watching experience with a full HD display that offers high resolution of up to 1920x1080p. In addition, it features the TCL algorithm to analyze content in real-time while taking environmental cues and enhancing the visual and audio features. It can also adjust its brightness and darkness using up to 2304 different zones available at a 50 per cent discount.

To make it a big season of sales, TCL is offering additional offers on selected Debit/Credit cards-ICICI, SBI, HDFC and Axis Bank and wallet and UPI channels. The exciting offers and tempting deals emphasise TCL's distinctive idea to promote inclusivity offering tailored products for every consumer.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV'' category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en.

