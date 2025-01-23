TCL announces Big Republic Day Campaign - 'Spin to Win Big with TCL'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: TCL - a globally leading consumer electronics and TV brand has recently announced a Big Republic Day campaign - 'Spin to Win Big' on the occasion of the 76th Indian Republic Day. The ongoing campaign involves online and offline integration, giving customers across India a chance to win assured prizes with every purchase of TCL's 55-inch and above model television.

Republic Day marks India's transition to a sovereign republic, celebrating the adoption of the Constitution. It symbolizes unity, self-reliance and progress which makes this day a pivotal moment of national pride. For TCL, this day aligns with the values of innovation, inclusivity and an opportunity to connect with Indian consumers through such exclusive campaigns like the Big Republic Day Sale.

To participate, customers need to purchase any TCL television model of 55 inches or above from authorized TCL channel partners, Reliance Digital, Croma or TCL brand stores across PAN India. The offer is also valid for purchase from Amazon and Flipkart. Upon purchasing the product offline, customers will be provided with a QR code at the point of sale while the customers buying the product online will have to either visit the TCL India official website or the brand page to access the QR code. After scanning the code, customers will land on the contest page where they have to enter the required details and upload their purchase invoice. Participants can finally spin the virtual wheel and win the reward from Air Conditioners, Sound Bars, Washing Machines, TVs and gift vouchers.

Delighted with the offer, Mr. Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, said, "Republic Day is a time to celebrate unity and progress and we, at TCL India, are proud to bring both to the forefront with our 'Spin to Win Big' campaign. This campaign is an extension of our efforts to thank our customers for their trust in TCL and give them a unique opportunity to make their purchases even more memorable. In addition, we strive to deliver cutting-edge products and unparalleled experiences and this campaign exemplifies that commitment."

The "Spin to Win Big" campaign adds excitement to customers' Republic Day shopping while emphasizing the brand's innovative and customer-centric approach. To participate, customers must register on the dedicated landing page after their purchase to claim their rewards. This seamless integration of purchasing options with an engaging online experience showcases TCL's vision of delivering exceptional value and convenience.

With this campaign, TCL solidifies its position as a market leader in the industry to come up with exciting offers for customer-centricity. This exclusive offer is available on Reliance Digital, Croma, TCL brand stores, and authorized retail stores across PAN India.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 Countries around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV" category and has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA for two consecutive years.

