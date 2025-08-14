TCL Celebrates Independence Day with Special EMI Offers on its Premium QD Mini LED and QLED TVs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and a global player in the TV industry celebrates India's Independence Day with exciting offers on its premium range of QD Mini-LED TVs - C6K and C6KS & QLED TVs - P8K, and P7K along with 4K HDR TV - P6K. It will be a part of its limited edition offer where customers can avail attractive EMI offers starting at INR 1,999 per month.

Customers can choose from flexible 3, 6 or 9 months, of which, 3 and 6 month plans are available at No Cost EMI while the 9 month plan is available at a low cost. The scheme is valid for select finance partners HDB, Bajaj, IDFC, Kotak, and TVS offering the 43P6K (4K HDR TV) and 43P7K (QLED TV) at an attractive EMI of ₹1,999/month from 15th to 17th August 2025, while the 75P6K (4K HDR TV) and 75P7K (QLED TV) start at ₹2,999/month from 9th to 17th August 2025. The 65P7K (QLED TV), 65P8K (QLED TV), and 55P8K (QLED TV) are available at ₹2,999/month EMI on HDB, IDFC, Kotak, and TVS bank cards from 9th to 17th August 2025.

To bring next-gen C6K Premium QD-MiniLED TV and C6KS Premium QD-MiniLED TV series within an reach of customers, TCL offers easy EMI plans for 55-inch C6K, 55-inch C6KS, 65-inch C6K and 65-inch C6KS models at ₹2,999/month on HDB, IDFC, Kotak, and TVS bank cards.

With the holiday season approaching and Independence Day around the corner, TCL is witnessing increased footfall. These festive EMI offers aim to make premium entertainment more accessible, drive higher conversions, boost sales of TCL's flagship models, and strengthen the brand's presence in the Indian market.

Delighted with the offer announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "Independence Day is a time of pride and celebration in India and we want to mark it by giving our valuable customers the freedom to own technology combined with premium entertainment experience. Our Indian customers embrace our innovative products and their quality and this time, we want to reciprocate that love by making our premium products easily accessible and filling their homes with brilliance."

Product Highlights:

The advanced C6K and C6KS series features QD Mini LED technology with precise dimming, high HDR peak brightness and enhanced contrast through an HVA panel. Equipped with TCL's All-Domain Halo Control Technology, these models offer precise light control, dramatic contrast, reduced halo effects and crystal-clear images for an immersive experience.

TCL's P Series - P8K, P7K, and 4K HDR P6K combines affordability with advanced features such as MEMC, HDR10+, and the latest AiPQ Processor variants for cinematic visuals and intelligent content optimization. The P8K offers a Sound by ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi system, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X and a 144Hz native refresh rate while the P7K features a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Display Sizes and Availability

These special EMI offers apply to the following models: The C6K and C6KS series, available in 65-inch, and 55-inch displays; the 4K HDR P6K series in 43-inch and 75-inch; the P7K series in 43-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch; and the P8K series in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

The special independence day offer covers the range of C6K and C6KS series; and P6K, P7K and P8K series, available exclusively across Online and Offline channel partners, Brand and Retail stores. As part of the Independence Day campaign, TCL has designed an attractive finance structure to ensure customers can own TCL's next-gen with greater ease and affordability.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 Countries around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Ultra Large Screen TVs', 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Mini LED TVs' and 'Global Top 1 Google TV Brand' titles according to OMDIA.

