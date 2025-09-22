TCL Celebrates the Great Indian Festival by Bringing a Brighter, Sharper Diwali to Every Home

New Delhi [India], September 22: TCL, a pioneer in consumer electronics and a leading brand in television technology, today announced its enthusiastic participation in the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival. As the nation prepares for the festive season, TCL is set to illuminate homes with unparalleled entertainment experiences, offering incredible deals on its diverse range of televisions, from stunning 4K to cutting-edge QLED and Mini LED models.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival, a hallmark event for festive shopping, will feature TCL's most sought-after models, including the Q6C, T8C, and V6C series. Customers will have the opportunity to upgrade their home entertainment systems with state-of-the-art technology, enjoying superior picture quality, immersive sound, and smart features, all at special festive pricing.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival marks a significant moment for us to connect with our customers and enhance their Diwali celebrations,” said Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India. “We are thrilled to bring TCL's advanced television technology, including our spectacular QLED and Mini LED offerings, within reach of every Indian household. Our collaboration with Amazon allows us to deliver not just incredible products, but also unbeatable value, ensuring that every family can experience the joy of premium entertainment this festive season.”

In a landmark move, the GST on key aspirational electronics, including televisions, has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This significant tax rationalization by the government is a dual benefit that not only enhances affordability for consumers but also gives a substantial boost to the domestic electronics manufacturing sector. This year, TCL is showcasing a premium selection designed to cater to every need and budget:

TCL Q6C Series (Premium QD-Mini LED Google TV): Experience the pinnacle of display technology with the Q6C's Quantum Dot Mini LED Display, 512+ Local Dimming Zones and TCL's All Domain Halo control technology for unparalleled brightness and contrast control. Boasting a 144Hz Native Refresh Rate, IMAX Enhanced certification, Dolby Vision, and powered by the AIPQ Pro Processor, this series (available in 55” to 75”) delivers cinematic brilliance. Gamers will rejoice with 240Hz VRR and Game Master features. The Onkyo 2.1 Hi-Fi System with Dolby Atmos ensures an audio experience as grand as the visuals.

TCL T8C Series (QLED Google TV): Elevate your viewing with the T8C's QLED technology, Bionic Colour Optimization, and 120Hz Native Refresh Rate. HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision ensure breathtaking picture quality. Paired with an Onkyo 2.1 Hi-Fi System featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and enhanced for gaming with 144Hz VRR and Game Master, the T8C (available in 55” to 85”) is a powerhouse of entertainment. This TV uses the AIPQ Pro Processor to automatically perfect the picture and sound for everything you watch, from action movies to live sports. It also features Google TV OS, so you can effortlessly access all your favorite streaming apps and get personalized recommendations, all in one place.

TCL V6C Series (4K UHD Smart LED Google TV): Offering a gateway to stunning 4K visuals, the V6C series features a wide-angle HVA panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision for vibrant colors and incredible contrast. With Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support, alongside a sleek Metallic Bezel-Less Design, the V6C series (available in sizes 43” to 75”) promises an immersive viewing experience. Get ready for incredible picture and sound. The AIPQ Processor delivers a truly lifelike experience for movies, sports, and gaming, while the Google TV OS makes it easy to find what you want to watch.

All featured TCL models come equipped with the intuitive Google TV OS, offering seamless access to a world of content, smart home integration, and personalized recommendations. The advanced AIPQ Processors across the premium range ensure optimized picture and sound quality in real-time.

This festive season, customers can enjoy the combined advantage of this GST reduction and TCL’s exciting sales offers, making it the perfect time to bring home a new-age TV. TCL’s festive offers will be available exclusively on Amazon.in during the Great Indian Festival sale period. Visit Amazon.in to explore the full range of TCL TVs and take advantage of these spectacular deals.

TCL Electronics is a globally recognized leader in consumer electronics, with a presence in over 160 countries. Specializing in the innovation and manufacturing of televisions, audio solutions, home appliances, smart devices, and displays, TCL has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology. Achieving the prestigious “Global Top 1” ranking in the Ultra-large screen TV Brand, “Global Top 1” ranking in Mini-LED TV Brand and being recognized as the “Global Top 1” in the Google TV Brand by OMDIA, TCL is dedicated to delivering future-ready, premium experiences worldwide.

