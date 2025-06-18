TCL CSOT Strengthens Innovation Team with Appointment of IGZO Pioneer Professor Hideo Hosono

PRNewswire

Shenzhen [China], June 18: TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, has signed an agreement with Professor Hideo Hosono, a world-renowned materials scientist from the Institute of Science Tokyo and Founding Director of the MDX Research Center for Element Strategy (MDXES), appointing him as its Distinguished Technical Consultant. This appointment marks a major step forward in TCL CSOT's efforts to accelerate innovation in high-mobility oxide technologies for next-generation display applications including LCD and OLED.

At the ceremony, Zhao Jun, SVP of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT, welcomed Professor Hosono's involvement, stating, "In the face of intensifying global competition in the display industry, technological innovation is the cornerstone of sustainable growth. This partnership will inject fresh momentum into our R&D efforts. By leveraging Professor Hosono's pioneering research in oxide semiconductors - an area highly aligned with TCL CSOT's strategic focus - we aim to accelerate progress in material optimization and device architecture. These efforts will further support the evolution of our display technologies and reinforce our leadership in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Professor Hosono to enhance our capabilities and drive sustained innovation at TCL CSOT."

Dr. Yan Xiaolin, CTO of TCL Technology and TCL CSOT, highlighted the technical value of the partnership, "Professor Hosono's deep expertise in oxide semiconductors is exactly what we need to address key challenges in display technology. While we have been committed to advance oxide technology and have conducted R&D across a range of oxide materials, significant barriers remain in achieving both high-mobility and high-stability. This partnership will enable us to deepen foundational research and explore new material systems, paving the way for breakthroughs in high-mobility oxide technology."

Professor Hosono shared insights into high-mobility oxide materials, including crystal structures, electron transport mechanisms, and strategies for performance optimization for various applications. He stated, "While high-mobility oxide materials have shown great promise in the lab, key challenges remain in transitioning to mass production, particularly in material and device fabrication. I look forward to working with TCL CSOT's skilled R&D team to push the boundaries of next-generation display materials and help to bridge the gap between research and real-world application."

This partnership marks a key milestone in TCL CSOT's efforts to strengthen its innovation ecosystem. By collaborating with world-class experts, the company is further integrating global resources, accelerating progress in high-mobility oxide technology, and driving breakthroughs in key areas such as display materials and device processes. TCL CSOT will continue to introduce more high-end display products, consolidating its leadership in the global semiconductor display industry and contributing to the industry's high-quality development.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor