TCL gears up to expand its QD Mini LED 4K TV and 4K UHD TV lineup ahead of the festive season

New Delhi [India], October 20: TCL - a globally leading brand in Television and Home Appliances segment is gearing up to launch its new lineup of QD Mini LED 4K TV and 4K UHD TV in India. The company will be launching its exclusive product range - C755 - QD Mini LED 4K TV and P745 4K UHD TV in 98" screen size, embedded with advanced technology features.

TCL will exclusively be launching 98C755 and 98P745 at offline retail & brand stores along with its authorized dealership stores.

Delighted with the announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India said, "Entering the QD Mini LED TV segment is a tough nut to crack, considering the advancements in technologies that need to be packed in a mini-unit. With a proven track record of delivering top-notch Mini LED and QLED TVs in the industry, we have decided to launch C755, boasting premium-quality - advanced features and flagship performance. We look forward to capturing a huge chunk of the market share with the upcoming launch."

He further added, "98P745 is TCL's masterpiece that is going to be launched in India for an upmarket segment. Although the P745 was already present in the market, customers' tremendous response led to the introduction of a larger screen size. The newly launched 98745 will be a highly dynamic and stunningly designed model with the caliber to create a remarkably immersive experience for customers."

Product Features: 98C755 & 98P745

TCL's upcoming launch - C755 QD Mini LED TV is IMAX enhanced and boasts outstanding performance with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision IQ - Atmos. The QD Mini LED 4K TV is further equipped with Game Master 2.0, 144Hz VRR and 500+ local dimming zones for a better viewing experience.

On the other hand, 98P745 - powered by TCL's AiPQ Processor is part of the company's premium range, specially designed for large spaces. The 98-inch 4K UHD TV is equipped with Dolby Vision Atmos and Wide Colour Gamut that delivers the most true-to-life viewing experience. It is touted to be India's most sought-after TV model among the upmarket customer segment due to its ultra-fine contrast and ability to bring out hidden details in both - still and motion pictures.

Pre-Launch offers

C755 comes in a variety of sizes with prices ranging from Rs. 89,990 to Rs. 499,990, whereas the 98P745 is anticipated to be approximately Rs. 3,09,990.

Additionally, the company is going to announce pre-launch offers for customers. Each model will be available for purchase at attractive discounts.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV'' category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en.

