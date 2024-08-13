TCL India announces 'Freedom to Win Big' contest as part of its Independence Day campaign; offers chance to win exciting gifts, cashback and more

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: TCL - a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has announced its exclusive Independence Day campaign to offer its customers the "Freedom to Win Big". As part of this, customers will get a chance to win exciting gifts such as TCL products or cashback on the purchase of its premium LED TVs above 55", starting from 1st August to 31st August.

In recent years, TCL has become a recognised leader in launching fresh and innovative campaigns to celebrate Independence Day for its customers. As part of the offer, customers who will purchase a TCL TV of 55" or above will be required to scan a QR code to register themselves for the contest. Customers participating in TCL's Independence Day 'Freedom to Win Big' contest will have to answer maximum questions correctly to be selected as a Lucky Winner.

Delighted with the offer, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "As we celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, we are thrilled to offer our valued customers exciting deals on purchasing our latest range of TVs. As a reminder of freedom, we believe in giving our customers the freedom to experience unparalleled entertainment at home accessible to all. Dedicated to bringing exceptional viewing experiences and cutting edge technology, we look forward to witnessing a great enthusiasm in TCL's India customer base."

TCL has segregated the contest into two segments depending upon the purchase of the TV set. Customers who will be purchasing any of TCL's LED TVs among the 55", 58" and 65" display sizes from offline retail and brand stores and are shortlisted as the 8 lucky winners will get a chance to win a TCL Washing Machine.

On the other hand, customers who will be participating in the contest with a purchase of its 75", 85" and 98" TV sets from offline retail stores will get a chance to win Double GIFTS - 'Double Dhamaka' such as TCL 32" TV and Sound bar. The company will select 12 lucky winners through an Online Draw Contest from the participants list only.

As part of the contest, TCL will announce the 1st Phase of 10 Lucky Winners on 14th August and the remaining 10 winners will be announced in the first week of September 2024. Gifts like TCL Washing Machines, Sound bars and 32" LED TV will be given to the winners after the completion of the contest upon verification of invoice bills, customer IDs and installation photographs.

To make it a big offer, the 'Freedom to Win Big' contest is applicable for customers across PAN India on offline retail and brand stores. The attractive offer can be availed on Debit/Credit cards along with a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 10,000 on selected banks.

As a part of the contest, customers purchasing TCL TV from e-commerce websites - Amazon and Flipkart will also be eligible to avail exciting deals. The 15 lucky buyers will get a chance to win a Rs 5,000 gift voucher that can be redeemed while purchasing TCL's products from Amazon or Flipkart. The offer will be valid from 1st August to 31st August, 2024.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV" category and has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA for two consecutive years.

