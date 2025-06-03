TCL India extends its partnership with Rohit Sharma as its Brand Ambassador

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and a global player in the TV industry has recently announced the extension of Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador for the second year in a row. This collaboration marks a significant step between the hit-man and TCL India, reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence deeply-rooted in Indian culture.

Rohit Sharma, exclusively represented by Rise Worldwide, is known for his calm demeanor and strategic brilliance. His match-winning performances embodies the spirit of TCL's brand philosophy "Master the Moment". As one of the world's most celebrated cricketers and a role model for millions, his association with TCL India will empower customers to make most of their unique moments with cutting edge technology and experiences.

Delighted with the announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "We are thrilled to have Rohit Sharma continue his association with the TCL family for the second year. His consistency, leadership and ability to deliver under pressure perfectly aligns with our brand values. We look forward to inspiring a generation of users to embrace innovation and truly master every moment of their digital lives."

Commenting on the extension of the relationship, Rohit Sharma said, "I'm happy to continue my partnership with the TCL family. Their commitment to innovation and excellence truly resonates with me. Together, we aim to inspire people to embrace every moment and 'Master the Moment' in their own lives.

As TCL continues to expand its presence in the country, it brings an innovative lineup of advanced smart TVs, appliances and AI powered solutions. In tandem, it is set to establish a deeper emotional connect with audiences for upcoming campaigns, product launches and community-driven initiatives through its strategic partnership with Rohit Sharma

With this renewed endorsement, TCL continues to move on the trajectory of technology innovation and lifestyle while celebrating individuals who lead by example both on and off the field.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 Countries around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Ultra Large Screen TVs', 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Mini LED TVs' and 'Global Top 1 Google TV Brand' titles according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

