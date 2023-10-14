TCL introduces an exquisite range of Fully Automatic Washing Machines - 'Made in India'

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], October 14: TCL- a global leader with a legacy in the television and home appliances industry has launched its new product line of fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines at a meet in Hyderabad.

TCL with its prominent presence in large appliances category with expansive range of washing machines, proudly introduces a new range of Front load & Top Load washing machines in Indian market.

Delighted with the announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India, said, "Customer centricity is at the core of our business strategy. We are pleased to introduce new range of washing machines with unique features at highly affordable prices for our valuable customers since we have a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for fully automatic washing machines in Hyderabad in India, which makes it easier for us to meet the evolving needs of consumers."

Growing urbanization, high disposable incomes, ease of buying is pushing the demand of fully automatic washing machines. TCL is pleased to introduce featured packed, latest range of Fully automatic washing machines to meet the aspirations of ever evolving Indian customers.

As a part of the launch of the new appliance category, TCL will be introducing a series of fully automatic washing machines - Front Loading F12 Series Washer & Dryer Combo and P6 Series Front Loading Washer integrated with BLDC Motor and Smart DD motor respectively and F-series Top Loading washing machines boasted with advanced features to meet the needs and aspirations of Indian customers.

Along with this, TCL will also introduce an expansive range of twin tub semi-automatic washing machines, starting from 7 Kg to 9.5 Kg capacity and advanced integrated features.

These newly launched Fully Automatic Front Load and Top Load washing machines are being manufactured at TCL's state-of-the art factory, Resojet Pvt Ltd, situated at E-City, Hyderabad, India under "Make -in-India" initiative. Resojet factory is equipped with advanced technologies of TCL Washing Machines manufacturing, engineering, process and international quality focus; and has a production capacity of 600000 per annum.

Moving on the upward trajectory, TCL will adopt a strong distribution and sales strategy to boost its penetration in the Indian washing machine market. TCL is already strongly established in the Mini LED, QLED and 4K Smart TV segment through offline and online sales channels in India. TCL aims to have high visibility with its excellent range of products in all categories.

TCL is a well-known brand in India with its relentless and sustained focus on creating strong brand awareness coupled with unique marketing efforts. It is constantly working on the integration of seamless and secure product delivery channels to build trust among customers, backed by strong and efficient after-sales-service network.

TCL has been in fore front in providing the latest technology products across product categories for a transformative customer experience. A leading global player in all segments of electronics and large appliances, TCL continues to excite and enthral its customers for last 43 years across 160 countries across the globe.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV'' category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en.

Follow TCL India:

* Twitter: @tcl_india

* Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia

* Instagram: tcl_india

* YouTube: @TCLIndia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor