TCL Redefines Entertainment: Master the Moment with Q6C Premium QD Mini LED Google TV Now in India!

New Delhi [India], May 30: TCL, a global trailblazer in the world of smart entertainment and consistently ranked among the top TV brands worldwide, is electrifying the Indian market with the launch of the revolutionary TCL Q6C! This isn't just an upgrade; it's a complete reimagining of your home entertainment experience, seamlessly fusing the breathtaking brilliance of Premium QD Mini LED Google TV with an intelligent ecosystem designed for modern living.

TCL Q6C: Master the Moment.

Just as the legendary cricketer Rohit Sharma, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, commands attention with his masterful consistency and dazzling performances, TCL has earned its reputation as a trusted innovator, consistently delivering cutting-edge technology that exceeds expectations. The arrival of the Q6C underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of premium innovation, bringing you a viewing experience that is simply unparalleled.

"At TCL, we believe that entertainment should transcend mere observation; it should be an immersive, living experience," states Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India. "With the Q6C, we've meticulously crafted a synergy of revolutionary display technology, intuitive smart features powered by Google TV, and an elegant design that elevates any space. We're not just offering a television; we're offering a gateway to extraordinary moments, accessible to all who seek the best."

Unlock a New Dimension of Entertainment: Key Features That Define the Q6C Experience!

Prepare to be spellbound by the exceptional features that make the TCL Q6C the ultimate choice:

-Witness a Billion Shades Come Alive with QD Mini LED Brilliance & Colourful Quantum Crystals: Prepare your eyes for a visual feast! Our state-of-the-art QD Mini LED Display, enriched with Colourful Quantum Crystals and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) technology, unleashes a breathtaking spectrum of over one billion vibrant colours. Experience images with profound depth, striking contrast, and an unparalleled level of realism that will make every scene leap off the screen.

-Experience Unmatched Picture Precision with All Domain Halo Control Technology & Bionic Colour Optimization Technology: Prepare for visuals that redefine clarity! Our innovative All Domain Halo Control Technology, featuring advanced local dimming zones, works in tandem with the Bionic Colour Optimization Technology to deliver exceptional contrast, minimize blooming, and optimize colour accuracy for a picture that's both natural and breathtaking.

-Dive into a Seamless World of Content with Google TV OS: Your entertainment universe, effortlessly organized! The intuitive Google TV OS provides a gateway to a vast library of content, intelligently curating recommendations and delivering a personalized experience tailored just for you. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and hello to seamless discovery.

-Experience Visual Perfection with Dolby Vision & HDR10+: Prepare for visuals that pop with breathtaking dynamism! The cinematic brilliance of Dolby Vision and the intricate detail of HDR10+, unlocks an expanded range of high brightness and contrast. Witness scenes with richer blacks, dazzling highlights, and an incredible level of detail that brings movies, shows, and games to life like never before.

-Game at the Speed of Light with 144Hz Native Refresh Rate, 240Hz Gaming & ALLM: Level up your gaming prowess! Experience incredibly fluid and responsive gameplay with a 144Hz Native Refresh Rate, boosted to an ultra-smooth 240Hz for compatible gaming, coupled with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). Immerse yourself in seamless virtual worlds with reduced lag and unparalleled clarity.

-Experience Blockbuster Entertainment with IMAX Enhanced: Prepare for a truly cinematic experience in your own home! The TCL Q6C is IMAX Enhanced, meeting stringent performance standards for picture, sound, scale, and content, so you can enjoy movies as the filmmakers intended.

-Immerse Yourself in a Symphony of Sound with ONKYO 2.1ch Speakers, Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X: Prepare for audio that envelops you! Powerful ONKYO 2.1ch Speakers work in perfect harmony with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X to create a captivating surround-sound experience that fills your living room. From the subtle rustle of leaves to the thunderous roar of an explosion, every sound will place you right in the heart of the action.

-AI-Powered Picture and Sound Perfection with AiPQ Pro Engine 3.0: Witness the future of intelligent entertainment! Our advanced AiPQ Pro Engine 3.0, driven by sophisticated AI algorithms, dynamically analyzes and optimizes both visuals and audio on a scene-by-scene basis. Experience picture clarity, vibrant colors, and immersive sound that are automatically fine-tuned for the ultimate viewing pleasure.

-Effortless Control at Your Command with Hands-Free Voice Control: Embrace the convenience of a truly smart home! With built-in Google Assistant and seamless Alexa integration, controlling your TV and other smart devices is as simple as speaking. Change channels, adjust the volume, search for content, and manage your smart home - all with the power of your voice.

A Masterpiece of Design: Where Elegance Meets Performance

The TCL Q6C is not just a powerhouse of technology; it's a stunning addition to any modern living space. Its bezel-less ultra-slim metallic design exudes sophistication and seamlessly blends into your decor, while maximizing the screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience that captivates from every angle.

Your Journey to Premium Entertainment Begins Now:

The TCL Q6C will be available starting at an attractive price of Rs51,990 onwards, offered in a range of immersive screen sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch to perfectly complement your individual entertainment needs and living space.

Don't miss out! The TCL Q6C will be available exclusively on Amazon starting in May 2025. Prepare to redefine your home entertainment experience!

About TCL Electronics:

TCL Electronics is a globally recognized leader in consumer electronics, with a presence in over 160 countries. Specializing in the innovation and manufacturing of televisions, audio solutions, home appliances, smart devices, and displays, TCL has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology. Achieving the prestigious "Global Top 1" ranking in the Ultra-large screen TV Brand, "Global Top 1" ranking in Mini-LED TV Brand and being recognized as the "Global Top 1" in the Google TV Brand by OMDIA, TCL is dedicated to delivering future-ready, premium experiences worldwide.

Visit TCL India at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

Stay Connected with TCL India:

Twitter: @tcl_india | Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia | Instagram: @tcl_india | YouTube: @TCLIndia

