TCL's Grand Diwali Dhamaka: Exciting Contest for 55 inch & Above QD Mini LED TVs

New Delhi [India], September 24: With the festive season just around the corner, TCL - the Global No.1 Mini LED TV brand, is turning up the celebrations with its Grand Diwali Dhamaka campaign. This exciting contest is open exclusively for customers purchasing TCL's premium QD Mini LED TVs of 55 inches and above, offering them a chance to win amazing rewards, from e gift vouchers for festive feasts and flight tickets to an exclusive meet-and greet with TCL's brand ambassador and cricket icon, Rohit Sharma. TC apply.

Campaign Highlights:

-Weekly Treats: 40 weekly winners will win E-gift vouchers for festive feasts

-Festive Getaway: 20 lucky winners will win flight ticket vouchers, giving them the perfect opportunity for a holiday journey.

-Festive Bonus: The grand prize offers 10 winners an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and greet with TCL's brand ambassador, Rohit Sharma.

Delighted with the offer, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "Diwali is a time for joy, togetherness and memorable experiences and at TCL, we wanted to make the celebrations even brighter. With our premium QD Mini LED TVs and these exciting offers, we are not only elevating home entertainment but also creating moments of delight for our customers through festive rewards and once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

This campaign reflects TCL's dedication to bringing cutting-edge, high-quality innovations that enrich consumer lifestyles. The QD Mini LED TV range merges the brilliance of Quantum Dot technology with the precision of Mini LED backlighting to deliver breathtaking visuals, crystal-clear details, vivid colors, and deeper blacks for an unmatched immersive experience during the festive season. With enhanced peak brightness, an expansive color gamut, HDR capability, and smooth motion handling, these TVs recreate a true cinematic feel at home. Built with future-ready design, the QD Mini LED series also offers sleeker, more elegant aesthetics without compromising on performance.

Customers can visit their nearest TCL channel partner stores to explore exciting festive deals. They can enjoy attractive offers and also get special cashback benefits when paying through leading credit cards.

Additionally, flexible financing options are available, making it easier to bring home their favourite TCL TV with complete ease and convenience this Diwali.

How to Participate

Customers who purchase a TCL 55-inch & above QD Mini LED TV from any GT/LFR/RLFR/online store are eligible for this contest. To participate, everyone must first scan the QR code and fill in the required details (name, mobile number, store name, model number, invoice, etc.). Once registered, they will receive a contest creative where they need to spot and count the diyas and submit their answers. Winners will be selected by TCL as per the terms & conditions and rewarded with exciting prizes this Diwali.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 Countries around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Ultra Large Screen TVs', 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Mini LED TVs' and 'Global Top 1 Google TV Brand' titles according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

