TCS announces generative AI pact with Google Cloud, new offering for enterprises

Sunnyvale (California) [US], May 22 : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud and the launch of its new offering TCS Generative AI which leverages Google Cloud's generative AI services, to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions.

Building on its domain knowledge across multiple verticals and investments, TCS has developed a large portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions and intellectual property in the areas of AIOps, Algo Retail, smart manufacturing, digital twins and robotics.

The company is currently working with clients in multiple industries, to explore how generative AI can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts, according to a company statement shared with stock exchanges on Monday.

AIOps is the multi-layered application of big data analytics and machine learning to IT operations data.

Generative AI is used in any algorithm/model that utilizes AI to output a brand-new attribute. Right now, the most prominent examples are ChatGPT and DALL-E.

According to the statement, this new offering is powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI tools - Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder and Model Garden, and TCS' own solutions.

TCS will use its client-specific contextual knowledge, proven design thinking and agile development processes to ideate solutions jointly with clients, rapidly prototype the most promising ideas and build full-fledged transformation solutions with enhanced time to value.

According to the company, these collaborative exercises will utilise TCS Pace Ports, the company's co-innovation hubs in New York, Pittsburg, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo where clients can also engage with academic researchers and start-up partners from TCS' extended innovation ecosystem.

TCS has been investing in scaling its expertise in rapidly evolving cloud technologies. It has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud.

In addition, TCS has 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year, to support the anticipated demand for its new offering, TCS said.

