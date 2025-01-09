TCS posts 12 pc rise in Q3 net profit, declares special dividend of Rs 66 a share

Mumbai, Jan 9 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s biggest IT software company, on Thursday reported a 12 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 12,380 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25, compared to the same period in previous fiscal.

The company's consolidated revenue increased 5.6 per cent to Rs 63,973 crore during the quarter.

TCS has declared a dividend per share of Rs 76, including Rs 66 as special dividend with the record date of January 17, 2025 and a payment date of February 3, 2025.

The company's total order book stood at a robust $10.2 billion during the third quarter, compared with $8.6 billion in the previous quarter and $8.1 billion in the year-ago period.

TCS reported an operating margin of 24.5 per cent which is a decline of 50 bps year-on-year, a sequential improvement of 40 bps over the previous quarter.

The growth in business was led by Consumer Business Group (+1.1 per cent), Energy, Resources and Utilities (+3.4 per cent) and Regional Markets (+40.9 per cent), according to a TCS statement.

TCS said that its workforce strength was 607,354 and the attrition rate worked out to 13.0 per cent. It also said that the company had a diverse and inclusive workplace with women constituting 35.3 per cent of total employees who hailed from as many as 152 nationalities.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said that they are pleased with the excellent TCV performance in Q3 which was well-rounded across industries, geographies and service lines lending good visibility to long-term growth.

“BFSI and CBG returning to growth, continued stellar run of Regional Markets and early signs of revival in discretionary spend in some verticals give us confidence for the future. Our continuing investments in upskilling, AI/Gen AI Innovations and partnerships sets us up to capture the promising opportunities ahead,” he mentioned.

TCS Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said: “In a quarter that saw significant cross-currency volatility, TCS’s strong execution, cost management and deft currency risk management helped deliver healthy margin improvement and free cash flows. Disciplined investments in talent and infrastructure should lend good support to long-term business growth.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor