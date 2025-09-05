Teachers day Special: Legacy of Teachers 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions launched its national campaign "Legacy of Teachers 2025" to honour distinguished educators from across the country. The initiative aims to celebrate those who have not only imparted knowledge but also inspired generations through their commitment to academics, research, socio-cultural initiatives, and nation-building. The recognition highlights the timeless role of teachers as mentors, innovators, and guiding lights of society.

Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian, a stalwart in dermatology with over four decades of service, has been recognised under the Legacy of Teachers 2025 initiative by Socialcraft24 Solutions. Born in Tamil Nadu, his career reflects an inspiring journey of academic brilliance, clinical excellence, and leadership in medical education. Having served as Dean at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and now Professor of Eminence at SRIHER, he has mentored countless students and scholars across India. With over 70 publications, prestigious fellowships, and multiple awards including the Dr. Schroff Memorial Award (2024), his contributions stand as a testament to dedication and impact in healthcare. His legacy continues to shape future generations in dermatology and beyond.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly recognizes. S. Prasanth of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Vidyashram for his remarkable 27 years of service in education. His teaching is rooted in clarity, compassion, and innovation, combining academic rigor with empathy to bring out the best in every student. With methods like technology integration, collaborative learning, and concept-based teaching, he has nurtured countless young minds. S. Prasanth believes teaching is not just about lessons but about building confidence and inspiring dreams. His contribution truly reflects the spirit of the Legacy of Teachers 2025 initiative.

On this Teachers' Day, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly honours Prof. Lala Behari Sukla of Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University, Bhubaneswar for his extraordinary four-decade-long journey in education and scientific innovation. Recognised among the Top 2% scientists worldwide by Stanford University for four consecutive years, Prof. Sukla has made groundbreaking contributions in biotechnology, bio-mineral processing, and bioenergy. With over 250 research papers, 10 patents, and numerous global awards, his influence extends far beyond academia. He has also successfully completed several national and international research projects, further strengthening his global impact. A mentor, innovator, and thought leader, he has inspired generations of researchers and continues to redefine the frontiers of science. His recognition under the Legacy of Teachers 2025 is a tribute to his lasting impact on both students and society.

On Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly celebrates Dr. Madhumita Bhattacharjee, a renowned academician and former HOD of Chemistry at Bhavan's Vivekananda College, Hyderabad, under Osmania University. With a Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry from Pune University and research at BARC, Trombay, she has published 29 international research papers and authored four books in Chemistry. Her remarkable contribution to education has been recognised with the Abdul Kalam National Award for Par Excellence in Education. Beyond academics, she has also been honoured with the International President's Leadership Medal and Presidential Medal from Lions Clubs International for her social work. . A true mentor, leader, and changemaker, her journey reflects dedication to science, education, and social service.

SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly c honours Dr. Sanjay Pralhad Kale, an accomplished teacher and writer associated with IES Navi Mumbai High School, Vashi. Known for his commitment to nurturing young minds, Dr. Kale blends knowledge with creativity, inspiring students to think beyond textbooks. Alongside his role as an educator, his contributions as a writer reflect his passion for ideas, learning, and social impact. His journey stands as a reminder that teachers shape not only classrooms but the future of society.

On Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly honours Ambassador Dr. Neeelima, a dynamic leader blending corporate excellence with holistic healing. With 21+ years of experience in HR management, counselling, and education, she has inspired countless individuals through her teaching, mentoring, and spiritual guidance. Recipient of 15+ national and international awards, including the Nari Shakti Samman and International Women's Icon Award, Dr. Neeelima continues to be a beacon of empowerment and transformation.

SocialCraft24 Solutions, under Legacy of Teachers 2025, proudly honours Dr. Amar Panchal a TEDx Speaker, Maharashtra Ratna Awardee, and World Record Holder with over 30,000+ hours of technical training. A true mentor and guide, he has shaped the success of 23,000+ students through his expertise, dedication, and passion for education. His journey stands as a beacon of inspiration, proving that teaching is not just about imparting knowledge, but about building futures.

On Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly celebrates Dr. Nisha Nujumudeen, a visionary educationist, economist, public policy analyst, entrepreneur, professor, and Pan-India UPSC faculty shaping India's future leaders. With 10+ years of teaching, she has inspired 17 lakh+ students through UPSC training and academic leadership. Currently Deputy Director & Associate Professor at the Department of Public Policy, BSA Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Vandalur - Chennai, she is also a national media panelist, entrepreneur, and advocate for women empowerment. Honoured with several national & international awards, her journey goes beyond classrooms to global platforms. Breaking stereotypes as Miss India Intern

Sri Ramky Rocky is a multifaceted personality known for his impactful journey as an actor in Tollywood, a powerful orator, and a dedicated philanthropist. Beyond the screen, he has been actively involved in humanitarian work and is recognized for his efforts in spreading awareness of Sanatana Dharma and timeless cultural values. With his dynamic presence, he inspires people not only through cinema but also by championing causes of compassion, spirituality, and social change. His work reflects a rare blend of creativity, service, and devotion making him a true influencer in society.

On Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly honours Mr. Gyanrao Dhote, Assistant Professor & Head of Physics Department at Rai Saheb Bhanwar Singh College, Sehore. Serving since 2010, he has mentored over 10 university rank holders and guided 50+ students into government service. Beyond teaching, his contributions in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and IoT reflect his innovative vision. His patents including a Solar Tree for Power Generation (2023) and Blockchain-based Cloud Storage (2025) highlight his drive to connect science with real-world impact. With a philosophy rooted in discipline and innovation, he continues to inspire students and shape the future of science and education.

On Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly honours Mrs. Jaishree Rajesh Rode, Founder Chairperson, Principal, and a multifaceted educationist with an inspiring journey of 38 years in primary and SSC education. As the guiding force behind Emerald Heights Public School, Nashik, she has nurtured generations with quality learning and holistic values. Beyond academics, she is also the founder of Tirupati Education & Charitable Trust and Sri Balaji Education & Multipurpose Society, contributing immensely to social causes. Her leadership, dedication, and lifelong commitment to education stand as a beacon of inspiration for students and educators alike.

SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly recognizes Sri Prafulla Keot, a retired State & National Awardee Subject Teacher of Zoology from Narengkati H.S. School, Sonitpur, Assam. With an illustrious career spanning 37 years, he contributed immensely to academics, socio-cultural initiatives, mental health training, career guidance, and national literacy programmes. His dedication has earned him several prestigious honours, including the State Meritorious Teacher Award, National Smart Teacher Award, Bharatjyoti Guru Samman Award, Indian Education Award, Pride Bharat Award, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Award, and the Global Best Teacher Role Model Award (Nepal, 2025).

On 5th September 2025, Teachers' Day, SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly honours Prof. Dr. Bikash Ranjan Mohapatra, a distinguished Physics educator with over 40 years of dedicated teaching. A renowned academician, researcher, and author in Semiconductor Physics, he earned his doctorate from MGU Bhopal and has authored 4 books, published over 10 research papers, 120+ conference proceedings, and holds two patents. Beyond research, he is celebrated as a popular science writer and mentor who has guided nearly 2000 doctors and 5000 engineers through his teaching. His journey reflects an inspiring blend of scholarship, mentorship, and innovation in science education.

On Teachers' Day 2025, SocialCraft24 Solutions celebrates Perminas A. Suirangwo, RP (RTE), Samagra Shiksha Manipur, for his remarkable contribution to in-service teacher training over the past 5 years. A postgraduate in Political Science from Indira Gandhi National Open University, he has played a key role in strengthening teacher capacity and enhancing educational practices in Manipur. His efforts reflect commitment, innovation, and a deep passion for nurturing quality education.

The Legacy of Teachers 2025 stands as a tribute to the tireless spirit of educators who shape not just classrooms, but the very fabric of society. Through this initiative, SocialCraft24 Solutions reaffirms its commitment to celebrating knowledge, nurturing excellence, and honouring the timeless legacy of India's greatest teachers.

