Teachers from Oakridge Bengaluru Attend an International Conference in Vietnam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13: More than 200 international educators from 15 countries around the globe came together in Hanoi to innovate, problem-solve and brainstorm at one of the world's largest academic conferences from March 2nd to 4th.

Hosted by Nord Anglia Education schools, the British International School Hanoi and the British Vietnamese International School Hanoi, world-leading education experts discussed the exciting future of education, including how to enhance the educational journey for children using AI in education.

Principal of Oakridge International School, Pallavi Mishra emphasised the importance of global learning and teaching collaborations, to ensure children continue to experience an outstanding education that prepares them to thrive in life.

"The IB continuum curriculum, worldwide teacher collaborations, professional development opportunities, and the student experience through Global Campus have always set us apart from other international schools," the Oakridge Principal said.

Special guest, Nord Anglia Education Chief Education Officer Elise Ecoff also joined from the United Kingdom, to discuss how AI in education will create an enriching foundation for children in Vietnam.

Other guest education innovators interacted with parents, students and the wider Hanoi community to share best practices, exciting new research and innovation in education.

Supriya Menon, MYP Coordinator and CPD Lead at Oakridge International School Bengaluru said a Nord Anglia Education conference is unlike any other learning and teaching conference in the world.

"The NAE conference provided an excellent opportunity to participants for their professional development, fostering a collaborative learning environment to share best practices, new research, and innovation in education," added Supriya.

For more information, visit: oakridge.in/bengaluru.

Oakridge International School Bengaluru is part of Nord Anglia Education (NAE), the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 87 schools across 33 countries. It is also the largest provider of IB education. The schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high-quality, transformational education to 80,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. The schools offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturite and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

