Team India Set to Showcase Sporting Prowess at the Historic 1st International Bar & Bench Badminton Tournament in Phuket

New Delhi [India], August 29: A 25-member delegation of India's esteemed legal luminaries is proudly representing the nation at the inaugural International Bar & Bench Badminton Tournament, being held in Phuket, Thailand, on August 28th and 29th, 2025.

This landmark event, the first of its kind in the global legal fraternity, has been embarked upon with the esteemed blessings and encouragement of Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of Law & Justice, and Shri Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India.

The Indian contingent, comprising accomplished lawyers from the Supreme Court and various High Courts across the country, departed from New Delhi on August 27th, 2025, to participate in this unique initiative that seamlessly blends the competitive spirit of sports with the professional world of law.

The team will be led by Ms. Abantika Deka, a former International Badminton Player and Coach, bringing invaluable expertise to the squad. Mr. Arvind Anand will captain the team, with Ms. Pallavi D. serving as the Team Manager. The initiative has also garnered the support of Shri Anurag Thakur, Former Sports Minister and Member of Parliament.

Eminent advocate Mr. Sarthak Chaturvedi Senior Panel Counsel Government of India in the Supreme Court of India also Member/ Vice Chairperson National Anti Doping Agency, Ministry of Sports extended his best wishes to the team. He encouraged all players to compete with excellence and bring medals home, highlighting the event as a significant moment for the Indian legal community.

The tournament is sponsored and organised by Deka Events, reflecting a dedicated effort to promote fitness, camaraderie, and the spirit of sportsmanship among legal professionals on an international stage. This event aims to foster unity and healthy competition, underscoring the importance of a holistic and balanced lifestyle beyond the courtroom.

