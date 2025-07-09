Team India Shines at Kudo Japanese mixed combat sport World Cup in Bulgaria

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9: A strong 60-member contingent from Kudo India proudly represented the nation at the Kudo Japanese mixed combat sports World Cup, held in Burgas, Bulgaria on May 5th and 6th, 2025. The Indian team showcased outstanding talent, determination, and sportsmanship on the global stage.

The squad was led by Head Coach Hanshi Mehul Vora and Renshi Vispy Kharadi, under the leadership of Kudo India Chairman and Bollywood superstar Shihan Akshay Kumar.

Indian athletes delivered a stellar performance, bringing home numerous medals and making the country proud.

Indian winners from amongst 30 countries and over 500 participants.

Gold Medalists:

Rudrani Patel – Rajasthan

Pema Thakur – Himachal Pradesh

Silver Medalists:

Manasvi Madhukar Kamble – Maharashtra

Aaradhya Rao – Rajasthan

Nakul Grover – Rajasthan

Dilip Patel – Rajasthan

Priya Kumari Thapa – Income Tax, Himachal Pradesh

Zidaan Vispy Kharadi – Gujarat

Sohail Khan –Income Tax, Madhya Pradesh

Bronze Medalists:

Babu Lal Chaudhary – Rajasthan

Ananya Vaishnav – Rajasthan

Anshu Kumari – Haryana

This commendable performance at the international level reflects the growing popularity and excellence of Kudo in India. The team's success is a result of disciplined training, relentless effort, and strong support from the Kudo India Federation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor